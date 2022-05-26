Duterte admin to deliver final accomplishment report

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Malacañan Palace on May 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration will deliver its final report to the public in a two-day summit that will highlight what it described as the "impactful changes" it implemented in the last six years.

The Duterte Legacy Summit: The Final Report to the Filipino People will be held on May 30 and 31 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said in a statement Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver a video message during the event, which will serve as a culminating activity of the Duterte Legacy campaign. Launched in 2020, the campaign aims to promote the landmark programs of the outgoing administration.

“The two-day event will be our last act of thanking and recognizing the ‘tapang at malasakit’ (courage and concern) governance of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, his cabinet members, and all public servants which have brought impactful changes and meaningful developments to the Filipino people,” PCOO Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

“This is our final report. This will leave a lasting and remarkable mark to the public on how the Duterte administration did its job in the name of public service,” he added.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will deliver the keynote speech while Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag will give the closing remarks during the event.

The event will highlight the final accomplishment reports of Cabinet members and testimonies from beneficiaries of some government projects.

The administration’s six Cabinet clusters will report on their achievements based on the government’s ten-point socioeconomic agenda namely security, justice, and peace; infrastructure development; economic development; climate change adaptation, mitigation, and disaster risk reduction; participatory governance; and human development and poverty reduction.

The summit will also tackle the campaign promises of the Duterte administration that were implemented including the Universal Health Care Law, Malasakit Center, Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, Bangsamoro Organic Law, migrant workers’ protection, and the controversial war on illegal drugs, which critics claimed has resulted in human rights abuses. Officials insist that the government does not condone unlawful acts in its anti-drug operations.

Other activities that seek to promote the accomplishments of the administration are the holding of a Duterte Legacy photo exhibit and the unveiling of the PCOO Legacy book.