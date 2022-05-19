^

Headlines

Sotto warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ if SC halts congressional canvass

Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 5:43pm
Sotto warns of âconstitutional crisisâ if SC halts congressional canvass
Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) leads the resumption of session Monday, May 17, 2021, after a Lenten break.
Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB, file

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III warned Thursday that the country could be plunged into a “constitutional crisis” if the Supreme Court orders Congress to stop canvassing votes for president and vice president as asked for in petitions against presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“If that happens, we will be courting a constitutional crisis from the fact that Congress can no longer meet after June 3rd,” Sotto said in a text message shared to reporters. “Who will then conduct the canvass as mandated by the Constitution?”

Article VII, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution directs Congress to canvass the votes for president and vice president and then proceed to proclaim winners for the respective elective posts.

Congress will be convening in a joint session beginning May 24 for the canvassing of votes, with the goal of proclaiming a president-elect and a vice-president elect by May 27. Based on the partial, unofficial count, Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, are slated to occupy these positions.

But if the SC ends up granting the prayer of the petitioners against Marcos — which separately seek the nullification of his candidacy and his disqualification from the presidential race — for it to order a halt to canvassing, the 18th Congress may end on June 30 without having proclaimed anyone as president or vice president.

“So, no president or vice president by June 30? What do they propose? Holdover? Tell me if that is not a crisis!” Sotto said.

The legal challenges against Marcos before the SC stems from petitions previously filed before the Commission on Elections seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy or disqualify him from the presidential race due to his previous conviction for his failure to file income tax returns.

Contrary to the claims of petitioners, the Comelec said Marcos is not perpetually barred from office as he was not convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude nor given jail time of more than 18 months. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

SUPREME COURT

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robin Padilla tops Senate race as Comelec proclaims 12 senators-elect

Robin Padilla tops Senate race as Comelec proclaims 12 senators-elect

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, on Wednesday proclaimed 12 new senators who will...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in North America express &lsquo;extreme disappointment&rsquo; after Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

Filipinos in North America express ‘extreme disappointment’ after Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
“We believe that this is premature and is preemptive of the ongoing verification of election results."
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,000 academics vow to protect Martial Law history from revision

Over 1,000 academics vow to protect Martial Law history from revision

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
More than 1,000 academics and scholars have committed to fighting all types of attempts to revise history, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No special Aussie treatment for BBM family during visit&rsquo;

‘No special Aussie treatment for BBM family during visit’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
No official arrangements and no special accommodation were made for presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Daily COVID-19 cases may breach 500 due to Omicron subvariant &mdash; expert

Daily COVID-19 cases may breach 500 due to Omicron subvariant — expert

5 hours ago
"The virus is highly transmissible but for the general population, it may not cause more severe infections. What we're looking...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CHR's latest report about drug war abuses 'rehashed' &mdash; Palace

CHR's latest report about drug war abuses 'rehashed' — Palace

By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
Malacañang on Thursday described as a "rehash of old issues" the Commission on Human Rights' latest report on...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace admits more work needs to be done to lift Filipinos from poverty

Palace admits more work needs to be done to lift Filipinos from poverty

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More work has to be done to address poverty in the country, Malacañang admitted Thursday, following the release of...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA says Metro Manila traffic may breach pre-pandemic level by June

MMDA says Metro Manila traffic may breach pre-pandemic level by June

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There are still no classes now, so if we do have face-to-face classes in June, we can expect the number to increase. And...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec reminds election candidates of SOCE deadline

Comelec reminds election candidates of SOCE deadline

1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is reminding candidates and their respective political parties to submit their statement of contribution...
Headlines
fbtw
40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters &mdash; DOH

40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters — DOH

1 hour ago
In a message to reporters, the DOH said there are 54.4 million individuals due for booster doses.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with