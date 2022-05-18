China’s Xi rings Marcos to discuss bilateral ties, regional development

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr is mobbed by his supporters as he arrives at the campaign heaquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Beijing’s president had a phone call with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to discuss promoting “friendship” between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly congratulated Marcos Jr. again on his election win and discussed “bilateral ties and regional development.”

Related Story China congratulates Marcos, Duterte over lead in elections

“President Xi said the two countries should also grasp the general trend, write a grand story on the China-Philippines friendship in the new era and follow through the blueprint for bilateral friendly cooperation, so as to usher in an even brighter future for the bilateral ties,” the ambassador said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The phone conversation allegedly happened this morning. Xi also congratulated Marcos Jr. last week, calling the presumptive president-elect “the 17th President of the Philippines” in a letter.

Based on Marcos Jr.’s previous statements, his administration is expected to continue President Rodrigo Duterte’s foreign relations with China.

READ: Xi Jinping congratulates ‘17th Philippine president’ Marcos

While processing the certificates of canvass for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates has yet to start, Marcos Jr. is already leading the partial and unofficial tally by over 16 million.

“He stressed that Mr Marcos has participated in and witnessed the development of China-Philippines relations, calling Mr. Marcos a builder, supporter and promoter of the China-Philippines friendship,” Huang said.