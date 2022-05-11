China congratulates Marcos, Duterte over lead in elections

This photo release on October 20, 2021 shows Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, who is running for president in the 2022 polls, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the photo wall in the Chinese Embassy.

MANILA, Philippines — China has congratulated former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, over their massive lead in the presidential and vice presidential elections.

“China congratulates the Philippines on the smooth presidential election. Our congratulations also go to the leading candidates,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Marcos has enjoyed close ties with China, owing largely to his father’s establishment of diplomatic relations with the country in 1975.

The presumptive president’s previous statements indicate that he will be pursuing a continuation of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies toward China — seen as too soft by critics — including bilateral talks with the Asian giant on the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ longstanding ally, the United States, said it is looking forward to working with the president-elect and vice president-elect.

“We look forward to working with the president-elect, once that person is officially named, to strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

In a commentary, Fitch Solutions said Marcos “will likely continue the country’s economic interests and maintain a delicate balancing act with the US and China.”

Japan and Australia and regional bloc European Union, meanwhile, congratulated the Philippines for having conducted peaceful elections. — Xave Gregorio