Duterte signs law extending validity of firearm licenses to 5 to 10 years

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte salutes past the color guard while onboard the command car in the trooping-the-line ceremony during the Philippine Military Academy commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on May 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill extending the validity period of the registration of and the license to possess firearms.

Republic Act No. 11766 signed by Duterte on May 6 amended two provisions of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act enacted in 2013.

The new law states that all licenses to possess a firearm, regardless of type or classification, and the registration of the firearm shall be renewed every five or ten years, at the option of the licensee. The renewal date for both license to possess and registration of firearms shall be reckoned from the birthdate of the licensee unless sooner revoked or suspended.

Previously, all types of licenses to possess a firearm shall be renewed every two years while the registration of the firearm shall be renewed every four years.

The failure to renew the registration of the firearm on or before the expiration date shall cause the revocation of its license. The firearm whose license has been revoked shall be confiscated or forfeited in favor of the government after due process. The failure to renew a license or registration on two occasions shall cause the perpetual disqualification of the holder of the firearm from applying for any firearm license.

The application for the renewal of the license or registration may be submitted to the Firearms and Explosives Office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) within six months before the expiration date of the license or registration of the firearm.

One of the amended provisions also states that the permit to carry firearms outside of residence shall be valid for two years from the date of the approval of the application unless sooner revoked or suspended.

The permit is issued by the police to any qualified person whose life is under actual threat or is in imminent danger because of the nature of his or her profession or business. An applicant needs to prove the actual threat to his or her life by submitting a threat assessment certificate.

The new law expanded the list of persons who are considered to be in imminent danger to include elected incumbent and former officials and active and retired military and law enforcement personnel. Persons in the list are exempted from the requirement to present a threat assessment certificate. Previously, only members of the Philippine Bar, certified public accountants, accredited media practitioners, cashiers, bank tellers, priests, ministers, rabbi, imams, physicians, nurses, engineers and businessmen who are exposed to high risk of being targets of criminals are exempted from the requirement.

The PNP chief has been tasked to come up with implementing rules and regulations within 90 days from the effectivity of the law. However, the law states that the non-issuance of the implementing rules and regulations will not prevent its implementation upon its effectivity.