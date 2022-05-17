^

Headlines

Duterte signs law extending validity of firearm licenses to 5 to 10 years

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 5:59pm
Duterte signs law extending validity of firearm licenses to 5 to 10 years
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte salutes past the color guard while onboard the command car in the trooping-the-line ceremony during the Philippine Military Academy commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on May 15, 2022.
Presidential photo / Albert Alcain

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill extending the validity period of the registration of and the license to possess firearms.

Republic Act No. 11766 signed by Duterte on May 6 amended two provisions of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act enacted in 2013.

The new law states that all licenses to possess a firearm, regardless of type or classification, and the registration of the firearm shall be renewed every five or ten years, at the option of the licensee. The renewal date for both license to possess and registration of firearms shall be reckoned from the birthdate of the licensee unless sooner revoked or suspended.

Previously, all types of licenses to possess a firearm shall be renewed every two years while the registration of the firearm shall be renewed every four years.

The failure to renew the registration of the firearm on or before the expiration date shall cause the revocation of its license. The firearm whose license has been revoked shall be confiscated or forfeited in favor of the government after due process. The failure to renew a license or registration on two occasions shall cause the perpetual disqualification of the holder of the firearm from applying for any firearm license.

The application for the renewal of the license or registration may be submitted to the Firearms and Explosives Office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) within six months before the expiration date of the license or registration of the firearm.

One of the amended provisions also states that the permit to carry firearms outside of residence shall be valid for two years from the date of the approval of the application unless sooner revoked or suspended.

The permit is issued by the police to any qualified person whose life is under actual threat or is in imminent danger because of the nature of his or her profession or business. An applicant needs to prove the actual threat to his or her life by submitting a threat assessment certificate.

The new law expanded the list of persons who are considered to be in imminent danger to include elected incumbent and former officials and active and retired military and law enforcement personnel. Persons in the list are exempted from the requirement to present a threat assessment certificate. Previously, only members of the Philippine Bar, certified public accountants, accredited media practitioners, cashiers, bank tellers, priests, ministers, rabbi, imams, physicians, nurses, engineers and businessmen who are exposed to high risk of being targets of criminals are exempted from the requirement.

The PNP chief has been tasked to come up with implementing rules and regulations within 90 days from the effectivity of the law. However, the law states that the non-issuance of the implementing rules and regulations will not prevent its implementation upon its effectivity.

FIREARMS

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure maritime security...
Headlines
fbtw
Finally at SC: Petitioners bring fight vs Marcos' candidacy to highest court

Finally at SC: Petitioners bring fight vs Marcos' candidacy to highest court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
The fight against the candidacy of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., now presumptive president-elect, has reached...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Sensitive company information and operational details must not be disclosed publicly – even when factual and more so,...
Headlines
fbtw
Likely senator Raffy Tulfo wants to decriminalize libel, but keep civil liabilities

Likely senator Raffy Tulfo wants to decriminalize libel, but keep civil liabilities

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
If he gets a seat in the Upper House, presumptive senator Raffy Tulfo said he will prioritize the decriminalization of libel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, and his family are in Australia for a much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte signs law extending validity of firearm licenses to 5 to 10 years

Duterte signs law extending validity of firearm licenses to 5 to 10 years

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill extending the validity period of the registration of and the license...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to hold COVID-19 vaccination drives in schools

DOH to hold COVID-19 vaccination drives in schools

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The DOH is coordinating with the Department of Education and local government units to facilitate vaccination activities in educational...
Headlines
fbtw
Velasco pledges support for Romualdez as speaker

Velasco pledges support for Romualdez as speaker

2 hours ago
Velasco's party, the administration PDP-Laban, which earlier already signified support for Romualdez as speaker.
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

7 hours ago
In a statement sent to reporters, the LTFRB said that around 200 applicants can be accommodated per day if an applicant only...
Headlines
fbtw
Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
In a statement made Monday evening, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Hong Kong said it registered a “record-breaking...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with