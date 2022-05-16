^

Headlines

Over 3M Filipinos based abroad went back home because of COVID

Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 5:45pm
Over 3M Filipinos based abroad went back home because of COVID
Repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in this August 2020 photo.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Over 3.11 million Filipinos previously based abroad have come home because of the pandemic as of May 13, more than the 1.77 million estimated number of overseas Filipino workers in 2020 reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority. 

According to the Task Group on Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos, nearly 2.067 million of the 3.11 million were previously OFWs, while 724,361 were non-OFWs and 313,205 were listed as foreign nationals.

"A total of 6,523 deceased returning overseas Filipinos had arrived in the country from July 7, 2020 to May 14, 2022. Of which, 640 died due to COVID-19," the task group said in its report dated May 14

The pandemic brought the world to a halt in the first half of 2020, pushing OFWs and other overseas Filipinos to either seek refuge in their host countries or be repatriated. 

As of Monday, reported COVID-19 infections have ballooned to 521.476 million across the world according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the Philippines, COVID cases have already reached 3.68 million.

The task group also reported that 32,594 of the returning overseas Filipinos tested positive for the virus during their quarantine upon arrival. Only 50 remain admitted at 11 quarantine facilities, while 32,515 have since recovered. The death toll stands at 29.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has also reportedly given COVID-19 assistance to OFWs by helping 802,538 to return to their home regions. Another 829,067 availed of “OFW Kalinga,” which is a program for repatriated OFWs.

Nearly 1.024 million OFWs, meanwhile, have availed of the One-Stop-Shop for the Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos “Balik Probinsya and Uwian Na” program.

MIGRANT FILIPINOS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, sees no reason problem in outgoing Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines bucks Russia&rsquo;s global isolation, backs China as mediator

Philippines bucks Russia’s global isolation, backs China as mediator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Philippines believes that the global isolation of Russia will serve only to dilute the three major resolutions that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Expect unity to be the theme of the incoming 19th Congress, which is likely to be headed in the House of Representatives by...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine power situation uncertain &ndash; lawmaker

Philippine power situation uncertain – lawmaker

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The country’s power situation faces uncertainty with the plan of businessman Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. to sell his controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 &mdash; DOLE

NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 — DOLE

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
Workers in Metro Manila will be receiving an additional P33 to their current daily pay after the capital's Regional Tripartite...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Malaca&ntilde;ang website down for updates, content intact &mdash; museum admin

Malacañang website down for updates, content intact — museum admin

6 minutes ago
The statement was issued in response to concerns that the PML's online records, including those from the Martial Law period,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Out of touch': Labor group hits 'obsolete' wage board after meager increases

'Out of touch': Labor group hits 'obsolete' wage board after meager increases

2 hours ago
"What we want to happen is that wage increases should be based on data," Tanjusay said. 
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

4 hours ago
"We compare pre-transmission ERs to post-transmission ERs. Together with others, it is a [holistic] audit of the process,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday reminded the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to “always remain true to...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has issued roughly P1.1 billion in funds for the release of sickness and death benefits...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with