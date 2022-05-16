^

Headlines

Comelec ‘confident’ it can proclaim senators-elect on Wednesday, party-lists by Thursday

Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 4:49pm
Comelec âconfidentâ it can proclaim senators-elect on Wednesday, party-lists by Thursday
PPCRV volunteers count votes in the partial unofficial tally in the Quadricentennial Pavillion, UST, May 11. Bongbong Marcos Jr. leads the polls.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it is “confident” that it can proclaim elected senatorial candidates and party-list groups by Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

This comes as the poll body, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, said it only has 14 certificates of canvass left to process and six of those will be done on Monday. It has processed 159 COCs out of 173 as of Sunday.

“Commissioner [George] Garcia had already made a pronouncement that the en banc had decided to make the proclamation for the winning senators on Wednesday, May 18, at 4 p.m.,” Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a press briefing on Monday.

“[For] party-lists, our projected date and intended date of proclamation will be on May 19 at 4 p.m.,” he added.

However, the 12 senators-elect will be proclaimed without standing or ranking because of the pending special elections in Lanao del Sur, which will be held on May 24. 

The poll body also said not all 63 seats for party-list legislators will be proclaimed on Thursday, limiting the proclamation only to those that have “garnered the guaranteed seats.”

Laudiangco said the poll body “understands the excitement” of some party-lists that have already prepared press releases about their success in this year’s polls. However, he reminded them to wait for the Comelec’s official announcement after they finish processing the COCs. 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, sees no reason problem in outgoing Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines bucks Russia&rsquo;s global isolation, backs China as mediator

Philippines bucks Russia’s global isolation, backs China as mediator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines believes that the global isolation of Russia will serve only to dilute the three major resolutions that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Expect unity to be the theme of the incoming 19th Congress, which is likely to be headed in the House of Representatives by...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine power situation uncertain &ndash; lawmaker

Philippine power situation uncertain – lawmaker

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The country’s power situation faces uncertainty with the plan of businessman Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. to sell his controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 &mdash; DOLE

NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 — DOLE

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
Workers in Metro Manila will be receiving an additional P33 to their current daily pay after the capital's Regional Tripartite...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

3 hours ago
"We compare pre-transmission ERs to post-transmission ERs. Together with others, it is a [holistic] audit of the process,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday reminded the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to “always remain true to...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has issued roughly P1.1 billion in funds for the release of sickness and death benefits...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; poll honoraria may be out by May 24

Teachers’ poll honoraria may be out by May 24

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones expressed her “wholehearted gratitude” to the hundreds of thousands of public...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

23 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to the encoding error....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with