Robredoâ€™s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

Robredo’s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 7:50pm
Senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo.
MANILA, Philippines — Senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo made their last pitches for their respective electoral bids, took time to give thanks and advise the public on how to move forward to ensure victory for their slate.

Former Rep. Teddy Baguilat (Ifugao) gave thanks to Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, for including an Indigenous person like him in their lineup, saying that if he wins in the elections he would be the first IP to be to clinch a seat in the Senate.

Free Legal Assistance Group chairperson Chel Diokno and Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula also thanked volunteers for giving their all in the largely people-led campaign in support of Robredo’s presidential bid.

Sens. Leila de Lima and Dick Gordon, meanwhile, made appeals for them to get reelected to the upper chamber despite the vicious attacks that have been lobbed against them by President Rodrigo Duterte.

On the other hand, lawyer Alex Lacson used his allotted time to address the crowd to campaign for Robredo and Pangilinan instead of himself.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros and former Sen. Sonny Trillanes gave their respective suggestions on how to move forward to ensure their entire slate’s victory in the elections.

“Lampas pa sa Lunes ay ipagpoatukoy pa natin itong ating paguusap-usap. Ipagpapatukoy natin ang ating pagkilos sa ating mga kabbaayan. Ipagpapatuloy natin ang ating pagbabayanihan,” Hontiveros said.

Trillanes, meanwhile, called for Kakampinks to speak to people who are not yet decided on who to vote for, saying that they would be key for Robredo to clinch victory.

To end, the former Navy officer quoted the Bible: “We have fought a good fight. We have finished the race. And we have kept the faith.”

