De Guzman, Bello begin to cap off ‘historic’ Labor first campaign

Ka Leody De Guzman shows up to the crowd at the start of his miting de avance at the Quezon City Memorial Circle covered court on May 4, Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Partido Lakas ng Masa marked the beginning of the end of their historic “Labor first” campaign at their Miting de Avance held Wednesday, just days before the end of the campaign period.

PLM presidential bet labor leader Leody de Guzman and vice presidential candidate Walden Bello, along with their senatorial slate, highlighted their platforms focusing on workers’ rights one last time in front of a packed Twin Covered Court at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

“Kung hindi magkakaroon ng pagbabago ang sistemang politikal at patuloy tayong nalilibang, patuloy tayong naaaliw, patuloy tayong papalakpak, patuloy tayong sisigaw sa mga pambobola ng mga trapong politiko, ng mga kandidatong suportado ng mga negosyante sa ating bansa, walang magbabago sa buhay natin,” De Guzman said.

(If our political system does not change and we continue to be amused, to be entertained, if we continue to applaud, and if we continue to be blinded by the flattery brought about traditional politicians, by candidates who are backed by the big businessmen of our country, then we will not see changes in our lives.)

Bello said that his and De Guzman’s platform highlighted the plight of the everyday Filipino and said their leadership could bring actual change to the country.

“Tayo lang ang may tunay na solusyon sa malubhang problema ng ating bansa,” Bello said.

(We are the only ones who have an actual solution for the problems our country faces.)

Bello also added that their campaign was able to put forward socialism, with one of their main platforms being a “Labor first policy.”

With the campaign period about to end on Saturday, Bello said it would mark one of the most historic national campaigns the country has seen so far. But despite the upcoming end, he said this is only the beginning as they would continue mobilizing.

“Makasaysayan ‘yung nangyari kasi sa unang-unang beses ng ating kasaysayan, tumakbo para sa pagka-pangulo… ang isang uring manggagawa,” Bello said

(The campaign is historic because for the very first time in our history, a man representing the working class citizens ran for the presidency.)

Meanwhile, De Guzman on Wednesday also released PLM’s senatorial slate, calling them the Labor and Ecology Advocates for Democracy or LEAD.

The list included labor leader Luke Espiritu as well as environmental leaders Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo. All three attended the event.

The “LEAD” slate also has eight guest candidates, which includes Teddy Baguilat, Neri Colmenares, Leila De Lima, Chel Diokno, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Labog, and Sonny Matula — all of whom have publicly declared their support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s campaign and are also part of the Robredo-Pangilinan senatorial slate.

Samira Gutoc, who is running under Francisco “Isko” Moreno’s slate, is also a guest candidate.

Kilalanin ang pinal na listahan ng mga kandidato sa pagka-senador na sinusuportahan ni Ka Leody at ng buong Partido @lakasngmasa



#2 @WaldenBello , ating Bise Presidente



#26 @LukeEspirituPH - Senador ng Manggagawa

#12 @roycabonegro - Makakalikasan sa Senado pic.twitter.com/RLLXup9Jzy — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) May 4, 2022

Despite this, Labog himself attended the event along with representatives of Baguilat and Hontiveros, while Colmenares and detained Sen. Leila de Lima delivered a message through separate videos.

“Hindi nagkakalayo ang ating mga plataporma,” Labog said. “Sino ba ang ayaw tumaas ang sahod? Gusto nating tumaas ang sahod… tayong lahat ay biktima ng patuloy na pagtaas ng bilihin at serbisyo.)

(Our platforms are not far apart. Who doesn’t want wages to go up? We want wages to rise… we are all victims of the constant price increase in goods and services.)

De Guzman and Bello are also campaigning for the increase in minimum wage to P750 across the country, along with their other platforms for employment and workers’ welfare.

READ: Wage hikes, price controls: Socialist coalition bares ambitious platform

During the event, D’Angelo zeroed in on the party’s plans to protect indigenous peoples’ rights, focus on agriculture and healthcare, as well as give attention to the pressing climate crisis.

“Ang election ito, maswerte tayo may susunod pa. Baka ito na ang huling eleksyon ng pagka-pangulo sa ating bansa sapagkat ang Pilipinas ang unang tatamaan ng krisis sa klima. Tayo ang pinakadelikado, kaya mahalaga ang kalikasan na una nating konsiderasyon sa pagboto,” D’Angelo said.

(This election, we would be lucky to have another one. This may be the last presidential election in our country because the Philippines will be the first to be hit by the climate crisis. We are the most vulnerable, that’s why climate issues should be the first consideration when it comes to casting your votes.) — Kaycee Valmonte