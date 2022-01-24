

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 11:27am





  
Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub
This January 22, 2022 screengrab from the Partido Lakas ng Masa Facebook page shows labor leader Leody De Guzman watching the "Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews"
Partido Lakas ng Mas / Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Labor leader Leody De Guzman — presidential candidate of Partido Lakas ng Masa — said he was saddened that he was not invited to the presidential interviews on the GMA Network, an opportunity given to survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. who turned it down.


The "Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews" was supposed to feature the top five aspirants in pre-election surveys, but Marcos opted out of attending. His campaign spokesperson said Marcos believes Soho, a multi-awarded journalist, is biased against his family.



Despite only four candidates granting the sit-down interviews, De Guzman was not asked to join.


“We are quite sad because we expected that an invite will be given to us because based on the [Commission on Elections] resolution, all candidates should be given equal airtime,” he told ONE News in Filipino. The Comelec will arrange official candidate debates during the campaign season, which kicks off on February 8.


De Guzman said he believes that there is democratic space in media and that election coverage is moving away from "personality politics," but the labor leader and former factory worker said "it looks like those who are famous and rich are still the priority."


In the December 2021 Pulse Asia elections survey, De Guzman ranked seventh — with 0.004% of respondents saying they will vote for him if elections would be held then — a spot below controversial retired soldier Antonio Parlade, whose name was excluded from the latest tentative list of candidates.


De Guzman said Marcos skipping the GMA interviews was a missed opportunity that was not even extended to him.


"He should have attended it because it was his chance to show his platform to the public who will be voting and answer questions to explain his side — an opportunity that was given to him and not to me," he added.


PLM arranged a Facebook stream where De Guzman watched the GMA interviews on TV and providing commentary during breaks. He also answered questions from social media users who watched the stream.


'Yes' to divorce and same-sex marriage


During the three-hour-long interviews of Soho, Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno were asked about their platforms as well as about issues hounding them. They were also asked to vote 'yes' or 'no' on proposed policies.


De Guzman said that unlike the other candidates, he agrees with same-sex marriage and divorce saying the concept of relationships has developed over time and that these should be recognized.


All four aspirants interviewed said no to same-sex marriage, with Lacson and Robredo qualifying their answers that they would only agree with civil union for the former, and same-sex union for the latter. The Catholic Church, which remains influential in the Philippines, is opposed to same-sex unions, with Pacquiao's running mate Rep. Lito Atienza saying he would only back it when males can get pregnant.


On the issue of divorce, Lacson and Moreno answered in the affirmative while Pacquiao and Robredo said 'no'.


De Guzman would have also voted an absolute 'no' to 100% ownership of foreigners, he said, saying he would prefer to have Filipino businessmen to grow their own industries.


On this topic, Robredo and Moreno answered yes, but the vice president qualified her answer, saying she backs it "only to open" talks about it. Pacquiao and Lacson said 'no'.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
LEODY DE GUZMAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016







Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016



By Franco Luna |
20 hours ago 


"I had to pay taxes since there was leftover from the campaign because that was pooled money from different people. So that's...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'







Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'



By Franco Luna |
20 hours ago 


"Political might and machinery can’t say anything against the desire of the people to fight for the country," Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias







After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias



2 days ago 


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’...








Headlines
fbtw





 







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


The Chinese government has donated some P1 billion worth of military assistance to the Philippines.








Headlines
fbtw













After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning







After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning



By Angelica Y. Yang |
20 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there is still a chance of winning, as he remains...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency







Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson, who is turning 74 this year, said that he is physically fit to handle the demands of the...








Headlines
fbtw













Go urges government to ensure services, benefits for HCWs




January 24, 2022 - 12:00am 

 
Sen. Bong Go has appealed to concerned agencies to make sure that health care workers receive all services and benefits due them amid the recent approval of additional funds to cover the payment of the fourth batch...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country







Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country



By Angelica Y. Yang |
18 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said on Saturday evening that the equal enforcement of the law among is the right way...








Headlines
fbtw













Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans







Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"I respect everyone’s opinion, they are entitled to that... but at the end of the day, results matter."








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time







Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


Presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there are many approaches where both human rights...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with