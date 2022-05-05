^

Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay’s health

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Former deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Mocha Uson has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to look into alleged issues regarding former vice president and senatorial candidate Jejomar Binay’s fitness to run for office.

“I respectfully pray that the Comelec, in the interest of full transparency, can find out if Jejomar Binay is physically and mentally fit and able to perform his duties for the benefit of the voters and our country,” Uson said in a statement.

Uson is the first nominee of the Mothers for Change (MOCHA) party-list, which claims to represent single mothers.

She said she is writing the Comelec as “a concerned citizen and a voter” in the May 9 national and local elections. She stressed that Binay “may no longer be capable of fulfilling his duties” to the people and the country if elected due to his poor health condition.

She noted that Binay, 79, has been absent in many rallies and largely unseen and unheard of in campaign sorties.

“For those who have been following the former vice president’s career, his silence is completely uncharacteristic. And given the reports on his supposedly failing health, quite alarming,” Uson said as she emphasized that she does not hold any personal issue with Binay.

“But my personal feelings aside, this issue is not something that we can simply turn a blind eye to. The fact is Mr. Binay is among those who have a good chance of landing one of the 12 vacant seats in the Senate,” she added.

The Comelec has yet to issue any statement on Uson’s appeal.

Ex-VP Binay healthy, busy

Reacting to the manifestation filed by Uson, Binay’s spokesman Joey Salgado said the former vice president is busy campaigning alone in the provinces.

Salgado advised Uson to follow Binay’s Facebook page, which will show that he is healthy and actively campaigning for his senatorial bid.

He said that on May 3, Binay campaigned in Cagayan and some areas of Isabela.

“He (Binay) went to the market, mingled with and had selfies with the people and talked to the local officials. He also went to Davao City on May 2 where he met vice presidential and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte,” Salgado said.

Salgado said that Binay also went to the provinces of Soccsksargen on May 1, Labor Day.

Prior to his visit in Davao City, Salgado said that Binay was with former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in his visit to Pampanga.

“This so-called petition is laughable, pathetic, and desperate. It is saddening that there are people who want to destroy (former) VP Binay’s name. His track records in public service are clear to our countrymen,” Salgado said. – Jose Rodel Clapano

