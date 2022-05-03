^

Headlines

Less than a week before elections, Duterte maintains he has no presidential bet

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 4:55pm
Less than a week before elections, Duterte maintains he has no presidential bet
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte inspects the train as he rides from Shaw Boulevard Station to Santolan Station following the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022.
Presidential photo / Toto Lozano

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week before the elections, President Rodrigo Duterte maintained that he is not endorsing any presidential aspirant as part of his commitment to ensure clean and honest polls.

Duterte said remaining neutral in the presidential race would erase suspicions that he is pushing for something while enforcing laws.

"Towards this attaining the clean and honest election, the reason why I am not supporting any candidate, by inference or implied or direct, I have none," the president said during a pre-recorded public address aired Tuesday.

"I will repeat, you better disabuse your minds about getting into guesses and assumptions. There is none. I have no candidate for president now until December, so you will realize that we do not have, and even the Cabinet," he added.

Duterte said he has also requested members of the cabinet to remain neutral in the elections.

"I am not prohibiting them but I requested the cabinet at the start of - our cabinet meetings, I said if possible, you should also remain neutral. If you have a candidate, just keep it to yourself and vote," Duterte said.

"But let us avoid endorsing any candidates so that there will be no second-guesses or implications that we are supporting this candidate or that candidate," he added.

Duterte clarified that while he attended some political sorties, he did not raise the hands of candidates he does not know.

Duterte is the chairman of the PDP-Laban faction composed of his political allies. The president of the faction is a Cabinet member, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. Another Cabinet member, Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag, is the secretary-general of the party.

The PDP-Laban Cusi wing is supporting the candidacy of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., a former senator and the son and namesake of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. Duterte, however, has distanced himself from the endorsement. Late last year, Duterte described the younger Marcos as "spoiled" and a "weak leader" with "baggage."

Last month, the PDP-Laban Cusi faction announced that it is planning to hold joint campaign rallies with the Marcos-led UniTeam alliance. Party officials claimed that there is a chance that Duterte would join the rallies but Malacañang has not confirmed this.

Honest polls guaranteed

In the same public address, Duterte ordered state agencies and government forces to ensure that the May 9 elections would be honest.

"We will have an orderly, clean and honest election. I urge the government to be conscious of this because everybody would be working towards this end. I would emphasize that the military and the police focus on this event because we said we want an honest election," the president said.

"As President, I guarantee...that we will do everything to ensure that the election is free from violence and that people are not intimidated in any way to exercise their right to vote and to choose whoever," he added.

2022 ELECTIONS

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to end e-sabong
play

Duterte to end e-sabong

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
After defending e-sabong as an activity which generates millions of revenues for the government every month, President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte endorsement 'wouldn't mean much' at this point, says analyst

Duterte endorsement 'wouldn't mean much' at this point, says analyst

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
An endorsement from President Rodrigo Duterte would not benefit a presidential candidate that much less than a week away from...
Headlines
fbtw
Leni Robredo: 'Last woman standing' in Philippines' presidential race

Leni Robredo: 'Last woman standing' in Philippines' presidential race

By Cecil Morella | 5 hours ago
Leni Robredo was a neophyte congresswoman in 2016 when she came from behind to narrowly beat Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for...
Headlines
fbtw
Northern groups supporting Robredo

Northern groups supporting Robredo

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Various groups in Northern Luzon backed yesterday the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.
Headlines
fbtw
Consulate in New York records third vote counting machine failure

Consulate in New York records third vote counting machine failure

7 hours ago
"Unfortunately, despite the online troubleshooting by the Commission on Elections and Consulate personnel, the technical issue...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
UP expert says too early to tell if COVID-19 case increase can lead to surge

UP expert says too early to tell if COVID-19 case increase can lead to surge

1 hour ago
"We can't say if this is the start [of a surge] because there are some instances where the reported cases are low. And we...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators welcome Duterte's move to end e-sabong

Senators welcome Duterte's move to end e-sabong

2 hours ago
Two senators on Tuesday welcomed the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to end e-sabong, with Senate President Vicente...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"As a commuter, Leni knows and has experienced the pains caused by poor management of public transportation. Her plan includes...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am group launches 'troll exposer' website to combat disinformation ahead of May 9 polls

Fil-Am group launches 'troll exposer' website to combat disinformation ahead of May 9 polls

3 hours ago
“Our country has become extremely polarized through vigorous troll activity... We hope it is not too late to detoxify...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells voters: Get COVID-19 booster jabs before May 9 elections

Duterte tells voters: Get COVID-19 booster jabs before May 9 elections

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte encouraged voters to get their COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the May 9 elections, where an estimated...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with