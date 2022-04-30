Laguna lawmakers Dan Fernandez, Sol Aragones back Robredo's presidential bid

MANILA, Philippines — Two lawmakers representing Laguna have expressed support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, who has the backing of opposition coalition 1 Sambayan.

During the Laguna People's Rally on Friday evening, Dan Fernandez (1st district) and Sol Aragones (3rd district) raised the hands of Robredo in support of her candidacy in the May 9 elections.

"Madame President, kung saka sakali na kayo po magiging pangulo ng bansang Pilipinas, nais po namin sana na tulungan po ninyo ang mga nasa laylayan na ng lupa na tinatawag po natin 'yung mga maliliit nating mangingisda, 'yung ating pong magsasaka," Fernandez said while Robredo was onstage.

("Madame President, if you ever become the president of the Philippines, we hope you will help those who are on the fringes like the small fishermen and farmers.")

He also made a "bold prediction" that "what has been done will be done again", referring to the 2016 vice presidential elections where Robredo and her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. were neck-to-neck for the position, with Robredo emerging as the victor.

With around week left before the elections, Fernandez said they will need to work harder to catch up.

Private pollster Pulse Asia's latest survey released on April 6 showed that Robredo is trailing behind her archrival Marcos— who is also gunning for the country's top position— by 32 points.

Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio are leading in Pulse Asia's voters' preference survey, which measures the sentiments of respondents at the time they were interviewed.



'Powerpuff girls'

On Friday evening, Rep. Aragones, who is running for Laguna governor, appeared onstage and gave an emotional speech of support to Robredo. The two worked together in the House of Representatives, and were known as two of the "Powerpuff Girls of the 16th Congress."

"Sis, mahaba na ang ating pinagsamahan. Malalim na ang ating pagkakabigan at sa pinakamahirap na punta ng ating buhay at ng ating laban, gusto ko pong malaman ninyo nandito ang iyong kaibigan, hindi kita pababayaan," she said.

("Sis, we've been together for a long time. Our friendship is deep and we've been through so much. I want you to know that your friend is here. I will not abandon you.")

Aragones said she prays that Filipinos will vote a woman into power, referring to Robredo as her president. This is consistent with her earlier statements in February

After their speeches, Robredo thanked Fernandez, Aragones and the other political figures who backed her bid.

Robredo acknowledged that she lost in Laguna in the 2016 vice presidential elections, with the crowd chanting "babawi kami." She added that she did not forget Laguna, as the Office of the Vice President has rolled out many projects geared towards farming, fishing and medical assistance in the area.