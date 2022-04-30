^

Headlines

Laguna lawmakers Dan Fernandez, Sol Aragones back Robredo's presidential bid

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 4:54pm
Laguna lawmakers Dan Fernandez, Sol Aragones back Robredo's presidential bid
Laguna representatives Sol Aragones (3rd district) and Dan Fernandez (1st district) both raise the hands of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo
VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Two lawmakers representing Laguna have expressed support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, who has the backing of opposition coalition 1 Sambayan. 

During the Laguna People's Rally on Friday evening, Dan Fernandez (1st district) and Sol Aragones (3rd district) raised the hands of Robredo in support of her candidacy in the May 9 elections. 

"Madame President, kung saka sakali na kayo po magiging pangulo ng bansang Pilipinas, nais po namin sana na tulungan po ninyo ang mga nasa laylayan na ng lupa na tinatawag po natin 'yung mga maliliit nating mangingisda, 'yung ating pong magsasaka," Fernandez said while Robredo was onstage. 

("Madame President, if you ever become the president of the Philippines, we hope you will help those who are on the fringes like the small fishermen and farmers.")

He also made a "bold prediction" that "what has been done will be done again", referring to the 2016 vice presidential elections where Robredo and her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. were neck-to-neck for the position, with Robredo emerging as the victor.

With around week left before the elections, Fernandez said they will need to work harder to catch up.

Private pollster Pulse Asia's latest survey released on April 6 showed that Robredo is trailing behind her archrival Marcos— who is also gunning for the country's top position— by 32 points. 

Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio are leading in Pulse Asia's voters' preference survey, which measures the sentiments of respondents at the time they were interviewed. 


'Powerpuff girls'

On Friday evening, Rep. Aragones, who is running for Laguna governor, appeared onstage and gave an emotional speech of support to Robredo. The two worked together in the House of Representatives, and were known as two of the "Powerpuff Girls of the 16th Congress."

"Sis, mahaba na ang ating pinagsamahan. Malalim na ang ating pagkakabigan at sa pinakamahirap na punta ng ating buhay at ng ating laban, gusto ko pong malaman ninyo nandito ang iyong kaibigan, hindi kita pababayaan," she said. 

("Sis, we've been together for a long time. Our friendship is deep and we've been through so much. I want you to know that your friend is here. I will not abandon you.")

Aragones said she prays that Filipinos will vote a woman into power, referring to Robredo as her president. This is consistent with her earlier statements in February 

READ: Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency

After their speeches, Robredo thanked Fernandez, Aragones and the other political figures who backed her bid. 

Robredo acknowledged that she lost in Laguna in the 2016 vice presidential elections, with the crowd chanting "babawi kami." She added that she did not forget Laguna, as the Office of the Vice President has rolled out many projects geared towards farming, fishing and medical assistance in the area.

2022 ELECTIONS

HALALAN

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Education has always been political &mdash; FEU student leaders

Education has always been political — FEU student leaders

7 hours ago
The FEU Central Student Organization said that being apolitical is not a part of their core values of fortitude, excellence...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Ateneo de Manila University leads 15 Philippine universities that made it to the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ra...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

1 day ago
“I will support the daughter but I cannot support her partner. You can be there, but when it comes to the polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
Hottest day in Metro at 35.9&ordm; C

Hottest day in Metro at 35.9º C

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Temperatures in Metro Manila rose this week to the hottest for the year, reaching as high as 35.9 degrees Celsius at Port...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno weighs in on &lsquo;reds vs yellow-pinks&rsquo;

Moreno weighs in on ‘reds vs yellow-pinks’

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has weighed in on the feud between the so-called “reds” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Over 17,800 teachers pass the licensure exams

Over 17,800 teachers pass the licensure exams

By Angelica Y. Yang | 32 minutes ago
Of the total number, some 10,039 elementary and 7,809 secondary school teachers passed the LET which they took on March 27,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;GMA country&rsquo; vows victory for Marcos-Duterte

‘GMA country’ vows victory for Marcos-Duterte

By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
The bailiwick of former President Gloria Macapagal - Arroyo has vowed victory to the tandem of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH not expecting a lockdown after May 9 elections

DOH not expecting a lockdown after May 9 elections

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Saturday that they do not foresee a lockdown after the national...
Headlines
fbtw
MNLF supports Sara Duterte&rsquo;s bid for vice presidency

MNLF supports Sara Duterte’s bid for vice presidency

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
The Moro National Liberation Front announced on Saturday its “patronage” of vice presidential candidate Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Teachers exempted from physical reporting from May 2 to 13

DepEd: Teachers exempted from physical reporting from May 2 to 13

6 hours ago
DepEd said teachers do not need to go on-site for work from May 2 to 13, explaining that majority of them or over 640,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with