Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency
 


The Philippine Star
February 11, 2022 | 4:48pm





 
Aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones backs Leni Robredo for presidency
Frontliners first nominee Jayke Joson (right) and the three-time third district Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones (middle) recently held a Christmas drive in Nagcarlan, Laguna.
MANILA, Philippines — Sol Aragones, who is running for Laguna governor, expressed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo's run for the presidency on Friday.


Aragones made the endorsement during a meet and greet with Robredo, Laguna Mayor Buenafrido Berris, Laguna Vice Mayor Chesska Hernandez, women and local leaders in Calauan, Laguna.



"Nakita ko po ang puso niya. ("I saw her heart")," Aragones said, referring to Robredo.


"Kung anong hong nakikita ninyo sa kanya at lumalabas sa kanyang bibig, ‘yun po ay galing sa puso niya. Ang kasimplehan ng pagkatao niya, ‘yun ay dahil sa kaibuturan ng puso niya ay talagang napakabuting tao ni VP Leni Robredo," the three-time third district Laguna Rep. said. 


("Whatever you see in her and whatever she says, comes from her heart. VP Leni Robredo is a simple person because she has a good heart and she's a good person.")


Aragones and Robredo worked together in the 16th Congress, and were known as two of the "Powerpuff Girls of the Congress."


"At saan mang larangang mapunta ka, ano man ang kahinatnan at itinaghana para sa iyo, gusto kong malaman mo na ang Powerpuff Girls ng 16th Congress, nandito’t nagmamahal para sa iyo," Aragones said. 


("Wherever you go...I want you to know that the Powerpuff Girls of the 16th Congress will always love you.")


Robredo earlier launched her official campaign in her hometown in Naga, Bicol, alongside her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.  Angelica Y. Yang with reports from Xave Gregorio


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
LAGUNA
LENI ROBREDO
SOL ARAGONES

















