‘Contingencies in place’: Comelec working to COVID-proof the elections

Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 5:31pm
Individuals queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said that it is working to ensure that the upcoming national and local elections in May will be “COVID-proof” by ensuring that they have several contingency plans in case issues come up.

The poll body has even prepared a specific area to allow voters with possible virus symptoms to cast their ballots.

“Hindi natin puwedeng i-deny ‘yung karapatan nilang bumoto kasi on election day, wala naman makakapagsabi kung may COVID yun kaya may runny nose, may sore throat or even may fever so meron kaming safeguards,” Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay said during Comelec’s briefing on Thursday. 

(We can’t deny their right to vote because on election day, no one can tell if COVID is the reason behind someone having a runny nose, a sore throat, or even a fever so we have safeguards.)

WIthout citing specific data, Bulay said there are reports anticipating a surge in COVID-19 infections after the May polls because it is a “superspreader event.”

He said Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, who leads the poll body’s "New Normal Committee," has already signed a multilateral contract with different departments and agencies that would help prevent and control the spread of the virus and its new sub variants during the elections.

The poll body maintains that the elections will push through even if a spike in infections would occur, saying it already has contingency measures in place and it is prepared to respond to the event.

"Suspension is not an option. We will do the elections, conduct the elections as mandated by the constitution," Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said.

Over 65.7 million voters across the country will cast their ballots on May 9 for national and local elections.

On Wednesday, the country detected its first case of the Omicron variant’s sub variant, BA.2.12.

