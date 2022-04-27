^

Headlines

Omicron subvariant BA.2.12 detected in Baguio, not a 'variant of concern'

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 6:20pm
Omicron subvariant BA.2.12 detected in Baguio, not a 'variant of concern'
A police officer checks the travel permit of a driver along Kennon Road in August 2020.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected its first case of Omicron’s new subvariant, BA.2.12, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The case was a 52-year-old Finnish woman who arrived from Finland last April 2.

BA.2.12 is a sublineage of the currently circulating Omicron variant that has been flagged by the United States Center for Disease Control following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the US.

However, at present, BA.2.12 is neither classified a variant of interest nor variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

The DOH noted that preliminary data show that the mutations of new Omicron sublineages are associated with higher transmissibility.

“However, there is currently no evidence that these sublineages cause more disease,” it said.

Visits to Quezon City, Baguio

The DOH, through its Center for Health Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region, detected the country’s first BA.2.12 case.

The Finnish woman was not required to undergo isolation at a quarantine facility because she arrived asymptomatic and was fully vaccinated, according to the DOH. She traveled to a university in Quezon City and then to Baguio City to conduct seminars.

Nine days after her arrival in the Philippines, the woman experienced mild symptoms such as headache and sore throat.

Local health authorities performed contact tracing after she tested positive. Nine asymptomatic close contacts were identified. Two were tested and found to be negative for COVID-19. ‘

The woman returned to Finland on April 21 after finishing her seven-day isolation.

“The public can avoid all variants, whether new or currently circulating, by continuing to wear the best-fitting mask, isolate when sick, double up protection through vaccination and boosters, and ensure good airflow,” the DOH said.

OCTA Research fellow earlier said the entry of new Omicron subvariants may bring 5,000 to 10,000 cases a day. The research firm, however, said the new Omicron subvariants are not projected to “trigger a new outbreak.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Citing a scene showing China's illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the DFA said the scene is contrary to...
Headlines
fbtw
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Marcos has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.
Headlines
fbtw
Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
A faction of a volunteer group that carried President Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016 is now backing Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't unapologetic on 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 'agreement' for provincial buses

Gov't unapologetic on 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 'agreement' for provincial buses

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"There has never been any prohibition to operate beyond the window hours but operators continue to mislead passengers by announcing...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs &mdash; Duque

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs — Duque

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The replacement of jabs comes with no additional cost, health chief Francisco Duque III said in a briefing aired Wednesd...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 36 minutes ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to skip US-ASEAN meet in May out of respect for successor

Duterte to skip US-ASEAN meet in May out of respect for successor

1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will be sitting out the meeting with US President Joe Biden and with other leaders of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor expects to double revenues by year-end

Pagcor expects to double revenues by year-end

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said it expects to double its gross gaming revenues by up to P65 billion by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor: Better to have separate regulator for e-sabong

Pagcor: Better to have separate regulator for e-sabong

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
E-sabong contributes about P650 million a month to the government, based on latest estimates.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with