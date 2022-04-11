^

Tropical Depression Agaton makes landfall in Samar

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 6:16pm
Tropical Depression Agaton makes landfall in Samar
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Agaton on April 11, 2022.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines —Tropical depression Agaton maintained its strength after making a landfall in Basey, Samar, weather forecasters said Monday afternoon.

Agaton made its first landfall in Eastern Samar Sunday morning.

The first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year was last seen in the vicinity of Basey town, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. According to PAGASA, Agaton remained “almost stationary.”

PAGASA placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
  • Eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands

Strong winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 1. The state weather bureau said Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced today in the following areas:

  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate
  • Romblon
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Iloilo
  • Antique
  • Guimaras
  • Northern and central portions of Negros provinces

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Quezon
  • Rest of Bicol region and Visayas

Three fatalities and one missing person have been reported during the onslaught of Agaton, but these figures have yet to be validated, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

PAGASA is also monitoring the severe tropical storm with international name Malakas.

The cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. Once it is inside the country’s jurisdiction, it will be named Basyang.

Forecasters earlier projected that the duration of Malakas within the PAR region will be short and that it is unlikely to affect the weather condition in the country.

Forecast position of Agaton

  • Tuesday morning: In the vicinity of Basey, Samar
  • Tuesday afternoon: In the vicinity of Marabut, Samar
  • Wednesday morning: Over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
  • Wednesday afternoon: 240 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

