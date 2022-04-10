'Agaton' moves west to Balangiga waters

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said tropical storm Agaton continues to move west to the coastal waters of Balangiga in Eastern Samar.

PAGASA previously reported the storm was moving over the coastal waters of Guiuan.

“Today through early Tuesday, ‘Agaton’ is forecast to move erratically or remain almost stationary over the southern portion of Samar Island and its coastal waters due to [a] weak steering environment,” PAGASA said.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said that areas within 220 kilometers of the tropical storm’s center may continue to experience strong winds. PAGASA added more to the list of areas with a tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS):

TWCS No. 2 , where in the next 24 hours cities and municipalities that may experience strong winds that have a “minor to moderate” threat to life and property: Central and southern parts of eastern Samar (including Balangiga, Balangkayan, Borongan City, Can-avid, General Macarthur, Guiuan, Giporlos, Hernani, Lawaan, Llorente, Maydolong, Mercedes, Quinapondan, Salcedo, San Julian, Sulat, and Taft) Central and southern portions of Samar (Basey, Calbiga, Catbalogan City, Daram, Hinabangan, Jiabong, Marabut, Motiong, Paranas, Pinabacdao, San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Talalora, Villareal, and Zumarraga) Leyte’s northeastern portions (Alangalang, Babatngon, Barugo, Dulag, Mayorga, Pastrana, Palo, Santa Fe, San Miguel, Tacloban City, Tanauan, Tolosa, and Tunga) and north parts of Dinagat islands (Loreto and Tubahon)



, where in the next 24 hours cities and municipalities that may experience strong winds that have a “minor to moderate” threat to life and property: TWCS No. 1 , where strong winds in the next 36 hours may have minimal or minor threat: Southern Masbate (Cawayan, Cataingan, Dimasalang, Esperanza Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz, and Placer) the rest of eastern Samar other areas in Samar Northern samar Biliran The rest of Leyte Northern parts of Cebu (Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, Borbon, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabogon,Medellin) and Camotes Islands Surigao del Norte The rest of the Dinagat Islands

, where strong winds in the next 36 hours may have minimal or minor threat:

Rainfall warnings

PAGASA also said Eastern Visayas, Cebu, Bohol, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, and Agusan del Norte may experience moderate to heavy and, at times, intense rains.

Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Romblon, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas may see light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the PAGASA Southern Luzon Regional Services Division also expects Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro to expect light to moderate rains in the next two to three hours.

PAGASA removed Southern Cebu from its 2 p.m. heavy rainfall warning list. However, the weather bureau said those in the area may still experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains for the next two to three hours.

Meanwhile, the following places listed may still face risks of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides for those in mountainous places:

Red Warning Level , places which may experience serious flooding and landslides: Leyte Southern Leyte Central and Northern Cebu Northern Samar (as per PAGASA Southern Luzon)



, places which may experience serious flooding and landslides: Orange Warning Level , areas with the threat of flooding and landslides: Eastern Samar Samar Biliran



, areas with the threat of flooding and landslides: Yellow Warning Level , where flooding and landslides are possible: Bohol Sorsogon (as per PAGASA Southern Luzon)

, where flooding and landslides are possible:

PAGASA will release its next typhoon bulletin and rainfall advisories later today at 5 p.m. — Kaycee Valmonte