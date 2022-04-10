^

Red rainfall warning in Leyte, Cebu due to 'Agaton'

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 12:03pm
Red rainfall warning in Leyte, Cebu due to 'Agaton'
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Agaton as of 8:30 a.m.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has raised a red rainfall warning level in three areas, including Leyte and areas of Cebu, due to tropical storm Agaton.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued an updated heavy rainfall warning to places that now face the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides for those in the mountains: 

  • Red Warning Level, where serious flooding and landslides is expected:
    • Leyte
    • Southern Leyte
    • Central and Northern Cebu 
  • Orange Warning Level, where areas face the threat of flooding and landslides:
    • Eastern Samar
    • Samar
    • Biliran
    • Bohol
  • Yellow Warning Level, for areas where flooding and landslides are possible:
    • Southern Cebu

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Negros Oriental is expected to experience light to moderate with occassional heavy rains for two to three hours.

The tropical storm at 7:30 a.m. made its landfall over Calicoan Island, which is located in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. 

PAGASA is set to issue another rainfall advisory at 2 p.m. 

PAGASA

