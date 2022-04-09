Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level

MANILA, Philippines — The state volcanology and seismology bureau has lowered the alert level over Taal Volcano amid a “marked decline” in unrest during the two weeks since it erupted.

Phivolcs lowered Taal to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3, indicating there is “decreased unrest” over the volcano located south of Metro Manila.

“Alert Level 2 means that there is decreased unrest but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared,” Phivolcs said, adding that it may hoist Alert Level 3 again should activity in Taal increase.

Since the last eruption on March 26, Phivolcs said only 86 weak and imperceptible volcanic earthquakes were recorded by the Taal Volcano Network. Sulfur dioxide gas emissions declined beginning April 3 and the ground on Taal Volcano Island has generally deflated.

Despite these indicators pointing to decreased unrest in the volcano, Phivolcs said residents returning to their homes after they were evacuated when Alert Level 3 was raised should be prepared for a quick and organized evacuation.

“Local government units are advised to continually strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures especially for previously evacuated high-risk barangays in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said.

It added that sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or bursts of volcanic gas can threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island and along its coast.

Even with a lowered alert level, entry into Taal Volcano Island and Taal’s permanent danger zone must be strictly prohibited, Phivolcs said. — Xave Gregorio