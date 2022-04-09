^

Headlines

Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level

Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 10:18am
Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level
File photo of Taal Volcano
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The state volcanology and seismology bureau has lowered the alert level over Taal Volcano amid a “marked decline” in unrest during the two weeks since it erupted.

Phivolcs lowered Taal to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3, indicating there is “decreased unrest” over the volcano located south of Metro Manila.

“Alert Level 2 means that there is decreased unrest but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared,” Phivolcs said, adding that it may hoist Alert Level 3 again should activity in Taal increase.

Since the last eruption on March 26, Phivolcs said only 86 weak and imperceptible volcanic earthquakes were recorded by the Taal Volcano Network. Sulfur dioxide gas emissions declined beginning April 3 and the ground on Taal Volcano Island has generally deflated.

Despite these indicators pointing to decreased unrest in the volcano, Phivolcs said residents returning to their homes after they were evacuated when Alert Level 3 was raised should be prepared for a quick and organized evacuation.

“Local government units are advised to continually strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures especially for previously evacuated high-risk barangays in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said.

It added that sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or bursts of volcanic gas can threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island and along its coast.

Even with a lowered alert level, entry into Taal Volcano Island and Taal’s permanent danger zone must be strictly prohibited, Phivolcs said. — Xave Gregorio

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DepEd recalls module maligning Robredo

DepEd recalls module maligning Robredo

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered a recall of self-learning module that recently drew flak for making negative references...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd apologizes for self-learning module putting VP Leni Robredo in bad light

DepEd apologizes for self-learning module putting VP Leni Robredo in bad light

By Angelica Y. Yang | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education's Manila Division office apologized for "any harm caused to individuals and groups", after one...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1

More areas placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1

21 hours ago
Under Alert Level 1, all business establishments may operate and all activities may be done at full on-site and venue ca...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsour del Rosario now part of 1Sambayan senatorial slate
play

Monsour del Rosario now part of 1Sambayan senatorial slate

22 hours ago
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan, which backs the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, has endorsed the senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte drained by presidency but will finish term – Go

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The last six years have left President Duterte mentally and physically exhausted, but he remains fit and focused to finish his term on June 30, Sen. Bong Go said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Signal No. 1 raised as first tropical cyclone of 2022 forms

Signal No. 1 raised as first tropical cyclone of 2022 forms

2 hours ago
The state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Federalism to solve country&rsquo;s problems &ndash; Mangondato

Federalism to solve country’s problems – Mangondato

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Faisal Mangondato will push a federal form of government if he wins this year’s elections, seeing...
Headlines
fbtw
Local officials accused of vote buying told to explain

Local officials accused of vote buying told to explain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued notices to a number of politicians to explain their side over...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo to raise pao budget, ceiling on availment of services

Tulfo to raise pao budget, ceiling on availment of services

13 hours ago
Senatorial race frontrunner Raffy Tulfo said he is preparing a bill to amend the charter of the Public Attorney’s Office,...
Headlines
fbtw

More local execs support Marcos, says PFP

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
More local officials are switching sides and now support presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bared yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with