Robredo vows to fast-track Marawi rehab; Marcos says it's already ongoing

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 4:52pm
Robredo vows to fast-track Marawi rehab; Marcos says it's already ongoing
Presidential candidates Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks at their respective rallies in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur and in Digos City, Davao del Sur.
LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo vowed that she will fast-track the rehabilitation of Marawi if she gets elected as president, while her opponent former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. charges its rebuilding to the current administration.

Speaking at a rally here in Marawi on Friday, Robredo committed to speeding up the sluggish pace of the rehabilitation of the southern Philippine city that has yet to be completed nearly five years after fighting between government troops and radical Islamist militants razed the business district.

“Ngayon po nasa ilalim pa tayo ng Marawi rehabilitation. Sisiguraduhin ko na mapapabilis iyong rehabilitation para makabalik na kayo sa mga bahay ninyo,” Robredo said, which was met by cheers from the crowd.

(We are currently rehabilitating Marawi. I will ensure that the rehabilitation will be fast tracked so you can return to your homes.)

The independent presidential candidate also promised that she will ensure funding for a law that would compensate victims of the five-month siege. The measure has been awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte since February.

‘No need for it’ — Marcos Jr.

Robredo’s commitment to Maranaos for a faster rehabilitation of Marawi is in stark contrast to the view of Marcos that prioritizing the rebuilding of the city is no longer necessary.

Marcos said in a chance interview at the sidelines of a campaign stop in Bukidnon province that there is “no need” for making the rebuilding of the Islamic city a top priority.

“Ginagawa na iyon. There’s no need for it. Tinatapos na ni Pangulong Duterte,” he told reporters.

(That’s being done. There’s no need for it. President Duterte is finishing it.)

The Duterte administration claims that it is making progress in the rehabilitation of Marawi, but in reality, much of ground zero is still in shambles and many of its residents are still unable to return to their homes.

Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, who also heads Task Force Bangon Marawi, forecasted in December 2021 that the rehabilitation of the area in the city most affected by the war would be "90-25%" completed by the end of Duterte's term.

This is a slightly more conservative estimate of the progress in rebuilding Marawi compared to Del Rosario’s forecast in July 2021 that it will be finished when Duterte steps down from office.

Local politicos back Marcos Jr.

Marcos, the presidential candidate leading pre-election surveys, and Robredo, his closest rival in the race to Malacañang who comes in far second, campaigned in Marawi just a day apart under strikingly different circumstances.

Marcos’ rally was larger than Robredo’s and featured more local politicians as he secured the backing of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong, who brought to the assembly incumbents and challengers for the province’s 38 towns, including Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra.

Gandamra did not make an appearance at any of Robredo’s events in the city, which included a stop at a housing project her office spearheaded for survivors of the siege and a grand rally which was attended by a smaller crowd compared to her previous rallies which drew mammoth crowds.

However, Robredo said in her speech that she met with some of the mayors of Lanao del Sur, without specifying who.

