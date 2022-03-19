^

Headlines

LIVE: Comelec's 2nd Presidential Debate 2022

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 3, 2022 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The second round of the debates organized by Commission on Elections among presidential candidates is set on Sunday, April 3, 2022. 

Nine out of ten candidates running for the country’s highest position confirmed their attendance, particularly Ernesto Abella, Leody de Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Panfilo Lacson, Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo.

Follow arguments, reports and commentary LIVE as the presidential hopefuls unveil their plans for the Filipinos. (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

ISKO MORENO

LENI ROBREDO

LEODY DE GUZMAN

PING LACSON
