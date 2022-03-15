De Lima calls for probe on deaths of New Bataan 5 victims

De Lima lamented that for the past six years of Duterte's administration, the state has treated young people as its "enemies", killing them "with unconscionable brutality in the name of national security."

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima, a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, called for an independent probe into the deaths of the victims of the New Bataan 5 incident, after the initial findings of the autopsy report of the slain Lumad school teacher Chad Booc was released to the public.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) earlier claimed that Booc and four alleged rebels were killed in an encounter with government troops in New Bataan, Davao de Oro on February 24.

Findings of the autopsy report on the Booc, as earlier reported by forensic expert Raquel Fortun, initially showed that Booc suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his trunk and right elbow, while his spinal cord was torn, according to Booc's lawyer Tony La Viña.

"[The autopsy report] painted a harrowing picture of what could have really happened in the last moments of their young lives. Brutal! I can't imagine how their loved ones must have felt," De Lima, who is running for another term in the Senate in this year's elections, said in a statement posted on the Senate's website.

"With the preliminary results of the autopsy done on Chad Booc, it is but right to demand for further, and independent investigation on the incident that led to their deaths," she added.

De Lima lamented that for the past six years of Duterte's administration, the state has treated young people as its "enemies", killing them "with unconscionable brutality in the name of national security."

During a campaign sortie, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said that such impunity must not be allowed to go on.

"Itong impunity kinakailangang tapusin. Itong kawalan ng respeto sa ating mga batas, kinakailangan tigilan at tapusin na," he said after reading a signage calling for justice for Booc, according to a March 12 video posted on Save Our Schools Network's Twitter page.

("This impunity must end. This lack of respect for our laws needs to end.")

Pangilinan is vying for the vice presidency alongside Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in this year's elections.

In an interview on ANC Rundown" on Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Ramon Zagala said that Booc was a member of the NPA at the time of his death.

"He died with members of the NPA fighting government troops who were just doing their jobs...During an encounter, both sides in an armed conflict situation would have intent to kill," he said.

"Killing between contending parties during situations of armed conflict is allowed by international humanitarian law and the incident resulted to the death of Booc and his colleagues. This is a legitimate encounter," Zagala added.

Although the NPA denied that Booc was a member of the organization, Zagala said that "several witnesses who surrendered to the government identified Booc as a member of the NPA."



Booc was with fellow Lumad school teacher Gelejurain “Jurain” Ngujo II, community health worker Elgyn Balonga, and two drivers when they were killed.