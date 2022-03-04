^

Headlines

Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 12:04pm
Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day
Bongbong Marcos, presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures after delivering his speech during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Pending appeals related to the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be decided before elections day, Acting Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting said Friday.

In a press conference streamed on Friday, Inting said the appeals have been raffled off to a ponente, or the member-in-charge of the case. “So we’ll just have to await the release of [the resolutions of] these [motions for reconsideration],” she said.

“Well, definitely, these cases, the MRs, have to be decided before the elections” or before May 9, Inting added.

The Comelec’s Second Division junked the petition to cancel Marcos’ Certificate of Candidacy filed by Martial Law victims, through lawyer Theodore Te. The group filed an appeal on the dismissal of their plea to the en banc.

Petitioners seeking Marcos’ disqualification — Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party and the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses (CARMMA) and Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan — have also filed their motion for reconsideration on February 15.

The petitions are anchored on Marcos’ conviction of failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years.

Petitioners have said they are ready to take their cases against Marcos all the way to the Supreme Court.

Comelec urged to resolve the last pending DQ case

Marcos has been cleared of six disqualification petitions and the lone plea to cancel his COC, at least at the Comelec division level.

The petition for disqualification filed by Pudno Nga Ilocano group however remains pending before the Second Division of the Comelec.

On Friday, News5 reported that their lawyer Ray Santiago filed an Urgent Motion to Resolve their plea. He said it has been 46 days since they filed their memorandum, the last pleading to be submitted before the case is set for resolution.

Inting said she will direct the clerk of the Commission to advise the member-in-charge of the case to “fast track the resolution.”

Marcos and his tandem, vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte, remain frontrunners in pre-elections survey as they enjoy double-digit leads over their rivals. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
A number of lines from the original post were not actually said during the interview.
Headlines
fbtw
Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

21 hours ago
"They can preach moral values. But to use the Church itself as a focal point for a rally, that's not acceptable. And we saw...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED suspends scholarship applications for freshmen due to budget issues

CHED suspends scholarship applications for freshmen due to budget issues

By Angelica Y. Yang | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has temporarily halted scholarship applications for incoming freshmen this school...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao plays marriage counselor to 8 couples in Pangasinan

Pacquiao plays marriage counselor to 8 couples in Pangasinan

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took his focus off the campaign for a while and played marriage counselor to eight couples in vote-rich...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to welcome Ukrainian refugees &mdash; DOJ

Philippines to welcome Ukrainian refugees — DOJ

1 day ago
The Philippines will accept Ukrainians fleeing war in their home country, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Gibo bats for improved transportation system
13 hours ago
Former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro sees the need to further improve the transportation system, especially in Metro Manila and urbanized areas, through investing in...
Headlines
fbtw
Kontra Daya: 70% of party-list groups questionable

Kontra Daya: 70% of party-list groups questionable

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Election watchdog Kontra Daya has flagged at least 122 party-list groups or around 70 percent of the 177 listed in the May...
Headlines
fbtw
151st Malasakit Center opens; better health care access hailed
13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go hailed the Duterte administration’s efforts to strengthen access to affordable and comprehensive health care during the launch of the country’s 151st Malasakit Center at the Quirino Provincial...
Headlines
fbtw
No 'tokhang' without warrants but Isko Moreno says 'drug war' will continue

No 'tokhang' without warrants but Isko Moreno says 'drug war' will continue

19 hours ago
“Basta ako, tuloy-tuloy lang yung 'war on drugs'. At ito yung war on drugs kung saan hindi natin tino-tolerate yung...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon: 'New admin should be the one to review or change oil deregulation law'

Drilon: 'New admin should be the one to review or change oil deregulation law'

By Angelica Y. Yang | 20 hours ago
Senator Franklin Drilon said this after President Rodrigo Duterte called on the Congress to review the oil deregulation law...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with