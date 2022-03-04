Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

Bongbong Marcos, presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures after delivering his speech during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Pending appeals related to the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be decided before elections day, Acting Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting said Friday.

In a press conference streamed on Friday, Inting said the appeals have been raffled off to a ponente, or the member-in-charge of the case. “So we’ll just have to await the release of [the resolutions of] these [motions for reconsideration],” she said.

“Well, definitely, these cases, the MRs, have to be decided before the elections” or before May 9, Inting added.

The Comelec’s Second Division junked the petition to cancel Marcos’ Certificate of Candidacy filed by Martial Law victims, through lawyer Theodore Te. The group filed an appeal on the dismissal of their plea to the en banc.

Petitioners seeking Marcos’ disqualification — Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party and the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses (CARMMA) and Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan — have also filed their motion for reconsideration on February 15.

The petitions are anchored on Marcos’ conviction of failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years.

Petitioners have said they are ready to take their cases against Marcos all the way to the Supreme Court.

Comelec urged to resolve the last pending DQ case

Marcos has been cleared of six disqualification petitions and the lone plea to cancel his COC, at least at the Comelec division level.

The petition for disqualification filed by Pudno Nga Ilocano group however remains pending before the Second Division of the Comelec.

On Friday, News5 reported that their lawyer Ray Santiago filed an Urgent Motion to Resolve their plea. He said it has been 46 days since they filed their memorandum, the last pleading to be submitted before the case is set for resolution.

Inting said she will direct the clerk of the Commission to advise the member-in-charge of the case to “fast track the resolution.”

Marcos and his tandem, vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte, remain frontrunners in pre-elections survey as they enjoy double-digit leads over their rivals. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio