PNP: No untoward incidents, just heavier traffic in shift to Alert Level 1

Joint military and police forces conduct Commission on Elections checkpoints at midnight Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 along Imelda Avenue in Cainta, Rizal as preparation for the May national elections.

MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila and 38 other LGUs on Alert Level 1, the Philippine National Police observed more foot and vehicular traffic as it heightened its monitoring of social activities in public areas.

Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said in a statement sent to reporters that the first day of implementation of the loosest alert level was "generally peaceful, with no untoward incident reported."

In its monitoring of the movement of people, the PNP also said it observed a heavier traffic flow in areas under Alert Level 1 with more private vehicles going out to the streets and public transport is now allowed to carry passengers in full capacity.

“We are coordinating with the different government agencies and offices to better monitor the traffic flow and assist in the enforcement of traffic rules,” Carlos said. Unit commanders in areas under Alert Level 1 are implementing protocols in coordination with their respective LGUs, he said.

Quarantine control points established under higher alert levels can be converted to law enforcement checkpoints or Comelec checkpoints upon proper coordination with the local arms of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

This comes after the PNP first said that its quarantine checkpoints would be deactivated in areas under Alert Level 1 as a result of the lifting of restrictions on intra-zonal and inter-zonal travel

According to Carlos, some 6,766 PNP personnel are still deployed in quarantine control points around the country. This coincides with the Comelec-PNP-AFP checkpoints that were established for the election period.

"We received reports that some LGUs under Alert Level 1, did not release a new Executive Order regarding the adjustment of protocol guidelines. All Chiefs of Police concerned must seek guidance from the local chief executives on the enforcement aspect to avoid confusion. Definitely, minimum public health standard like the wearing of face mask is still mandatory in public areas," Carlos said.

The National Capital Region Police Office said it "remains vigilant for quarantine violators." More than 3,000 individuals were warned because of minimum public health standard violations, and 861 were fined on March 1, based on the local executive order existing in their areas.

In Metro Manila, 19 villages are still under granular lockdown despite the overall downgrading of the Alert Level in the region.

Of the 866 coronavirus cases recorded around the country Wednesday afternoon, 183 came from the National Capital Region, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.