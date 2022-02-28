PNP to deactivate quarantine checkpoints under Alert Level 1

Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The quarantine control checkpoints of the Philippine National Police are deactivated in areas under Alert Level 1 as a result of the lifting of restrictions on intra-zonal and inter-zonal travel, the PNP said Monday.

This comes ahead of the implementation of Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila and 38 other areas around the country from March 1 to March 15.

In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP said that its checkpoints co-located with these Quarantine Control Points will still remain operational for law enforcement and anti-criminality operations; and implementation of the election gun ban and employment of unauthorized security forces imposed by the Commission on Elections.

"Intra-zonal and inter-zonal travel shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities; while all establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue capacity provided it is consistent with Minimum Public Health Standards; provided further, that face to face classes for basic education shall be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President," the IATF's guidelines read.

All other areas will remain under Alert Level 2 that imposes specific restrictions on travel and movement of persons, and social activities.

"Even in areas under Alert Level 1, the PNP will continue to ensure observance of Minimum Public Health Standards such physical distancing, use of personal protection and restrictions on crowding in public places," the PNP said.

In anticipation of the expected heavy volume of commuter and vehicular traffic in Metro Manila starting Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, has ordered Metro Manila police too coordinate with local traffic authorities.