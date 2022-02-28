

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
PNP to deactivate quarantine checkpoints under Alert Level 1
 


Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 2:11pm





 
PNP to deactivate quarantine checkpoints under Alert Level 1
Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The quarantine control checkpoints of the Philippine National Police are deactivated in areas under Alert Level 1 as a result of the lifting of restrictions on intra-zonal and inter-zonal travel, the PNP said Monday.


This comes ahead of the implementation of Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila and 38 other areas around the country from March 1 to March 15. 



In a statement sent to reporters, the PNP said that its checkpoints co-located with these Quarantine Control Points will still remain operational for law enforcement and anti-criminality operations; and implementation of the election gun ban and employment of unauthorized security forces imposed by the Commission on Elections. 


"Intra-zonal and inter-zonal travel shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities; while all establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue capacity provided it is consistent with Minimum Public Health Standards; provided further, that face to face classes for basic education shall be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President," the IATF's guidelines read. 


All other areas will remain under Alert Level 2 that imposes specific restrictions on travel and movement of persons, and social activities.


"Even in areas under Alert Level 1, the PNP will continue to ensure observance of Minimum Public Health Standards such physical distancing, use of personal protection and restrictions on crowding in public places," the PNP said.


In anticipation of the expected heavy volume of commuter and vehicular traffic in Metro Manila starting Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, has ordered Metro Manila police too coordinate with local traffic authorities.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Metro Manila, 38 other areas under loosest Alert Level 1 from March 1







Metro Manila, 38 other areas under loosest Alert Level 1 from March 1



22 hours ago 


The designation is effective starting March 1 until March 15, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles confirmed to...








Headlines
fbtw













LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022







LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022



By PhilstarLIVE |
21 hours ago 


Presidential candidates will face each other in debates on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, initiated by CNN Philip...








Headlines
fbtw













LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022







LIVE updates: Presidential Debates 2022



By PhilstarLIVE |
21 hours ago 


Presidential candidates will face each other in debates on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, initiated by CNN Philip...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate







Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate



4 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Jose Montemayor asked fellow candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno if he will return “million of...








Headlines
fbtw













A quick look at Bongbong Marcos and his 'unity' campaign







A quick look at Bongbong Marcos and his 'unity' campaign



By Kristine Joy Patag |
22 hours ago 


Here’s a cheat sheet on the survey frontrunner and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer:








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?







Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?



2 hours ago 


"As per operations, more or less 600,000 to 800,000," actual police said in a Viber message.








Headlines
fbtw





 







Teachers' alliance, human rights defenders back Robredo-Pangilinan in May polls







Teachers' alliance, human rights defenders back Robredo-Pangilinan in May polls



2 hours ago 


The group said the Leni-Kiko tandem has the "most exemplary track record among all the presidential and vice presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima thanks groups calling for her release







De Lima thanks groups calling for her release



By Paolo Romero |
14 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima thanked yesterday local business organizations and international rights advocates for expressing concern...








Headlines
fbtw













IBP to Comelec: Review resolution on &lsquo;Oplan Baklas&rsquo;
 






IBP to Comelec: Review resolution on ‘Oplan Baklas’



By Evelyn Macairan |
14 hours ago 


The Integrated Bar of the Philippines is asking the Commission on Elections to review its “Oplan Baklas” operations,...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec sets rules for debate accreditation







Comelec sets rules for debate accreditation



 By Evelyn Macairan |
14 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections has released guidelines for the accreditation of debates and fora in connection with the May 9...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with