^

Headlines

DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 6:28pm
DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes
Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Wednesday that it is spending P977.48 million to further expand face-to-face classes nationwide, with elementary schools receiving the largest share. 

The amount will fund the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of DepEd's schools which will be gearing up for in-person classes this year.

Elementary schools, which handle Kinder to Grade 6, will receive P531.36 million from the agency, according to data obtained by Philstar.com

Junior high schools handling Grades 7 to 10 are set to receive P303.63 million, while senior high schools in charge of Grades 11 and 12 will get P142.49 million. 

This year's MOOE will be distributed to schools through DepEd's regional offices subject to the implementation status of physical classes in their respective regions. 

"We know that in the preparation for the face-to-face classes, [the schools] would require some adjustment in the classroom set-up and provision for some supplies that are not regularly included in their school budget. For this face to face activity, the regional offices will be given the amount as an additional operational budget," DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla told Philstar.com in a Viber call. 

Among the regional offices, Region III (Central Luzon) will receive the highest budget of P80.08 million to be distributed across its elementary, and junior and senior high schools. 

Some 4.24% or P41.48 million in the MOOE will be retained in the DepEd Central Office as a "contingency fund."

DepEd clarified that the MOOE must not be used for infrastructure projects and other capital outlay; and the hiring of contractual or casual employees whose benefits are charged against the line item, "personnel services allocations", among others. 

A total of 4,315 public and private schools across the country already began the implementation of limited face-to-face classes, based on the submissions of DepEd regional offices today.

Earlier this year, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the agency's proposal to expand in-person classes, subject to safety measures of the Department of Health and approval of local government and parents. 

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones previously claimed that the conduct of pilot face-to-face classes from November 15 to Dec. 22, 2021, was "highly successful", after the department recorded a high level of attendance (83%) among students and reported that there was no confirmed COVID-19 cases in all participating schools. 

These pilot in-person classes took place in 287 schools.

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

EDUCATION

LEONOR BRIONES

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SCHOOLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Hundreds of former and current heads of schools, colleges and universities, faculty members from the University of Santo Tomas,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino wants cockpits reopened to curb 'e-sabong' operations

Tolentino wants cockpits reopened to curb 'e-sabong' operations

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Citing the cases of dozens of sabungeros who went missing over the course of a year, Tolentino claimed that "e-sabong" has...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Workers’ groups have long been pushing for the passage of the Security of Tenure Bill, which seeks to end the practice...
Headlines
fbtw
Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Groups saying they are supporters of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go have formed a coalition to back the election bids...
Headlines
fbtw
Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey

Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former senator Loren Legarda, broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo and former senator Alan Peter Cayetano led the latest pre-election...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

By Angelica Y. Yang | 14 minutes ago
The amount will go to the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of DepEd's schools in gearing up for in-person classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

By Alexis Romero | 42 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order institutionalizing efforts to protect refugees, stateless persons,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
This comes around more than a year after the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) submitted the results...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: General who ordered &lsquo;census&rsquo; to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

PNP: General who ordered ‘census’ to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"As the new commander of this Task Force, I expect [Police Lt. Gen.] Sermonia will continue the plans and programs of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urges Russia, Ukraine to forge an agreement

Palace urges Russia, Ukraine to forge an agreement

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang on Wednesday called for an agreement that would prevent the Ukraine crisis from escalating into a "conflagration"...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with