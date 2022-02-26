

















































 
























1 Filipino injured after rocket hits Japanese-owned ship off Ukraine – reports
 


Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 3:45pm





 
1 Filipino injured after rocket hits Japanese-owned ship off Ukraine â reports
Japanese-owned Panamanian-flagged ship Namura Queen
Ukrainian Ministry of Defence / Release
  


MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino crew member was wounded in the shoulder after a rocket hit a Japanese owned ship in the Black Sea, south of Ukraine, reports said.


The Filipino crew sustained a “non-life threatening injury,” the Japan Times reported, quoting a marine transportation firm based in Imabari, Ehime prefecture.



The rest of the 19 Filipino crew members on board the Panamanian-flagged Namura Queen were unharmed, the NHK reported.


The Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said that Russia fired missiles at Namura Queen and Moldovan-flagged Millenium Spirit on Friday, causing damage to both vessels.


The Namura Queen was heading to the southern port of Ukraine to load grain when it was hit, the infrastructure ministry said.


Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. — Xave Gregorio with a report from AFP


 










 









OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
RUSSIA
