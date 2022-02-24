

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
All 10 presidential bets to attend Comelec debates
 


Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 10:41am





 
All 10 presidential bets to attend Comelec debates
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila. 
The STAR / file
 


MANILA, Philippines — All ten presidential candidates will attend the Commission on Elections debate set on March 19.


News5 reported that Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said on Thursday that no questions will be given in advance to candidates, and no "kodigo" will also be allowed on stage.



Jimenez also confirmed that the campaign team of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who earlier shunned some independently-hosted forums, has confirmed his attendance.




 


Marcos last attended the debate of SMNI Network, which was owned by televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who endorsed his and his running-mate Sara Duterte’s bids for the 2022 polls.


In the SMNI debates, Marcos was joined by presidential candidates former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.


Marcos previously opted out of the forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and other news organizations, and the debates by CNN Philippines — both citing conflict of schedule.


He also did not participate in The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews and accused the award-winning journalist of bias.


But his spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, has earlier explained that they are not keen to attend forums where candidates are pitted against each other, and would prefer programs that would give candidates more time to detail their proposed platforms.


In accepting the SMNI debate, Rodriguez said they checked the flow of the program before accepting. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS
COMELEC







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 24, 2022 - 10:19am 




The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







February 24, 2022 - 10:19am 


Presidential bet Bongbong Marcos will attend the Comelec's debate on March 19, the poll body confirms, according to a report from News5.


With Marcos' confirmation, all 10 presidential bets will be attending the Comelec-sanctioned debate.







February 23, 2022 - 7:32am 


Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid gets the endorsement of past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest volunteer organization for lawyers in the country.


The list of signatories includes former ombudsman Simeon Marcelo, Avelino Cruz Jr., one of the founding partners of ACCRA Law. — Kristine Joy Patag







February 18, 2022 - 5:22pm 


Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has endorsed Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and for vice president, respectively.


Lacson and Magalong are both from the Philippine Military Academy and both were in the Philippine National Police before going into politics.







February 18, 2022 - 9:57am 


Magsasaka party-list and the Federation of Free Farmers have thrown their support behind reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros, according to a statement from her office.


"I am humbled that our farmers expressed their support and put their trust in me. Hindi lang ito basta suporta kundi pagtaya at pagbabahagi nila sa akin ng kanilang kinabukasan. Hinding-hindi ko sisirain ang tiwalang ibinigay ninyo sa akin," she says.


"Higit sa pasasalamat ay ang pangako kong makikipagtulungan sa mga magsasaka, mangingisda at kanilang mga pamilya na mapaunlad ang agrikultura para makapagbigay ng disenteng hanapbuhay at food security sa bansa."


Fisherfolk and farmers are among the poorest sectors in the Philippines. Although they are often hailed for providing food, government support for them has often been lacking.


Policies like the importation of rice and fish have also been weakening the sectors, groups like Pamalakaya that call for funding and services to improve local production say.







February 17, 2022 - 6:20pm 


The camp of presidential candidate Norbeto Gonzales says they have cancelled his proclamation rally set on Feb. 19, 2022.


Instead, the team plans to launch a mobilization campaign on March 5.


“Meron pa po tayong mga ilang lingo na natitira bago tayo magkaroon ng eleksyon. Sana po ito ay maging sapat na panahon upang mapakita natin unang-una ang sakit ng pamumulitika sa Pilipinas. Pangalawa, sakaling tayo ay magkaroon ng matitinong leaders, maipakita sa inyo kung saan patungo ang ating lipunan", says Gonzales in a statement.


"Umaasa po ako, sa ating mga kabataan- lalo na sila ay sasama sa isang pag-kilos na ang iniisip ay ang bukas, ang tamang bukas,na hindi nakasalalay sa isa o dalawang tao lamang kung hindi ay nakasalalay sa pinagsama-sama nating talino, kakayahan," he adds.


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice



By Evelyn Macairan |
12 hours ago 


The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday confirmed the appointment of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union







Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union



By Pia Lee-Brago |
12 hours ago 


The Philippines looks to deepening its engagement with the European Union on security and defense issues, Foreign Affairs...








Headlines
fbtw













Don&rsquo;t wait for $100 per barrel oil price &ndash; lawmaker







Don’t wait for $100 per barrel oil price – lawmaker



By Delon Porcalla |
12 hours ago 


The government should not wait for the cost of crude oil to hit $100 per barrel in the world market before rescuing the public...








Headlines
fbtw













Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name &ndash; Pulse







Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name – Pulse



By Janvic Mateo |
12 hours ago 


The proliferation of unreliable pre-election polls has given the science of survey research a bad name, according to polling...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
 1 day ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Moreno&rsquo;s senatorial slate







Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Moreno’s senatorial slate



By Franco Luna |
59 minutes ago 


Moreno has said he was opening to adopting senatorial bets who would publicly back his tandem with vice presidential candidate...








Headlines
fbtw













Chipping away at the 'Golden Era' narrative in Marcos&rsquo; Ilocandia







Chipping away at the 'Golden Era' narrative in Marcos’ Ilocandia



 By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


In Araling Panlipunan subjects in elementary school, they only remember being taught that Martial Law happened.
"Because...








Headlines
fbtw













PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos







PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


The partnership builds on the 2019 U.S- Philippine Science and Technology Agreement, which identifies space technology as...








Headlines
fbtw













Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument







Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument



By Emmanuel Tupas |
12 hours ago 


Activist groups and other sectoral representatives will gather on EDSA tomorrow to mark the 36th anniversary of people power...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors







Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors



By Robertzon Ramirez |
12 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections will establish Emergency Accessible Polling Places for persons with disability, the elderly and...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!





 



 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with