All 10 presidential bets to attend Comelec debates
MANILA, Philippines — All ten presidential candidates will attend the Commission on Elections debate set on March 19.
News5 reported that Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said on Thursday that no questions will be given in advance to candidates, and no "kodigo" will also be allowed on stage.
Jimenez also confirmed that the campaign team of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who earlier shunned some independently-hosted forums, has confirmed his attendance.
Marcos last attended the debate of SMNI Network, which was owned by televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who endorsed his and his running-mate Sara Duterte’s bids for the 2022 polls.
In the SMNI debates, Marcos was joined by presidential candidates former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.
Marcos previously opted out of the forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and other news organizations, and the debates by CNN Philippines — both citing conflict of schedule.
He also did not participate in The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews and accused the award-winning journalist of bias.
But his spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, has earlier explained that they are not keen to attend forums where candidates are pitted against each other, and would prefer programs that would give candidates more time to detail their proposed platforms.
In accepting the SMNI debate, Rodriguez said they checked the flow of the program before accepting. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio
Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid gets the endorsement of past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest volunteer organization for lawyers in the country.
The list of signatories includes former ombudsman Simeon Marcelo, Avelino Cruz Jr., one of the founding partners of ACCRA Law. — Kristine Joy Patag
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has endorsed Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and for vice president, respectively.
Lacson and Magalong are both from the Philippine Military Academy and both were in the Philippine National Police before going into politics.
Magsasaka party-list and the Federation of Free Farmers have thrown their support behind reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros, according to a statement from her office.
"I am humbled that our farmers expressed their support and put their trust in me. Hindi lang ito basta suporta kundi pagtaya at pagbabahagi nila sa akin ng kanilang kinabukasan. Hinding-hindi ko sisirain ang tiwalang ibinigay ninyo sa akin," she says.
"Higit sa pasasalamat ay ang pangako kong makikipagtulungan sa mga magsasaka, mangingisda at kanilang mga pamilya na mapaunlad ang agrikultura para makapagbigay ng disenteng hanapbuhay at food security sa bansa."
Fisherfolk and farmers are among the poorest sectors in the Philippines. Although they are often hailed for providing food, government support for them has often been lacking.
Policies like the importation of rice and fish have also been weakening the sectors, groups like Pamalakaya that call for funding and services to improve local production say.
The camp of presidential candidate Norbeto Gonzales says they have cancelled his proclamation rally set on Feb. 19, 2022.
Instead, the team plans to launch a mobilization campaign on March 5.
“Meron pa po tayong mga ilang lingo na natitira bago tayo magkaroon ng eleksyon. Sana po ito ay maging sapat na panahon upang mapakita natin unang-una ang sakit ng pamumulitika sa Pilipinas. Pangalawa, sakaling tayo ay magkaroon ng matitinong leaders, maipakita sa inyo kung saan patungo ang ating lipunan", says Gonzales in a statement.
"Umaasa po ako, sa ating mga kabataan- lalo na sila ay sasama sa isang pag-kilos na ang iniisip ay ang bukas, ang tamang bukas,na hindi nakasalalay sa isa o dalawang tao lamang kung hindi ay nakasalalay sa pinagsama-sama nating talino, kakayahan," he adds.
