All 10 presidential bets to attend Comelec debates

This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — All ten presidential candidates will attend the Commission on Elections debate set on March 19.

News5 reported that Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said on Thursday that no questions will be given in advance to candidates, and no "kodigo" will also be allowed on stage.

Jimenez also confirmed that the campaign team of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who earlier shunned some independently-hosted forums, has confirmed his attendance.

JUST IN | COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said Marcos, Jr.'s camp confirms attendance of Bongbong Marcos on the COMELEC's debate on March 19. All 10 presidential candidate will be attending. @onenewsph @News5PH — Greg Gregorio (@GVGregorio_TV5) February 24, 2022

Marcos last attended the debate of SMNI Network, which was owned by televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who endorsed his and his running-mate Sara Duterte’s bids for the 2022 polls.

In the SMNI debates, Marcos was joined by presidential candidates former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.

Marcos previously opted out of the forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and other news organizations, and the debates by CNN Philippines — both citing conflict of schedule.

He also did not participate in The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews and accused the award-winning journalist of bias.

But his spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, has earlier explained that they are not keen to attend forums where candidates are pitted against each other, and would prefer programs that would give candidates more time to detail their proposed platforms.

In accepting the SMNI debate, Rodriguez said they checked the flow of the program before accepting. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio