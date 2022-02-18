

















































 
























Podiums to be left empty for bets who skip CNN Philippines debates
 


February 18, 2022 | 2:17pm





 
Podiums to be left empty for bets who skip CNN Philippines debates
Composite photo of presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidates Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list)
Lakas-CMD / The STAR / Boy Santos
 


MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:25 p.m.) — Empty podiums will be left onstage for presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who are skipping the CNN Philippines debates happening next weekend at the University of Santo Tomas.


Empty podiums will be onstage just in case Marcos and Duterte-Carpio change their minds, CNN Philippines president Benjamin Ramos told UST’s official student publication The Varsitarian.



"We have already set up podiums for the 10 presidential candidates, so we will just leave it blank and just wait for them just in case [they change their] mind. Hindi natin masabi baka magbago [ang] isip [nila] (We can't say, they might change their minds)," Ramos was quoted as saying.


CNN Philippines has said that presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. declined to join the presidential debate on February 27 due to a conflict in schedule, while his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, did not provide a reason why she cannot make it to the February 26 vice-presidential debate.


Vice presidential candidate Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list) also begged off at the last minute as he has to undergo knee replacement surgery, CNN Philippines said.


Podiums were also left empty for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo when they skipped the presidential debate organized by Sonshine Media Network International, the media network owned by controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy who has endorsed Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.


It will be the third forum moderated by an independent media organization skipped by survey frontrunner Marcos after GMA's Jessica Soho Interviews and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas’ presidential forum.


Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said they are not too keen to attend forums where candidates would be pitted against each other. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









