Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 10:07am





 
Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates
Former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks after filing his candidacy for the country's 2022 presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay on October 6, 2021. 
AFP / Pool / Rouelle Umali 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is skipping his third forum moderated by an independent media organization, citing conflict of schedule but has committed to a forum on a network owned by a pastor who has endorsed him and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.


CNN Philippines on Monday morning said Marcos declined their invitation to attend their presidential debate on February 27.



Marcos' team reportedly told the media organization that "[d]ue to the schedules we have already confirmed for the UniTeam’s campaign commitments, we are unable to accept this additional engagement at this time."


Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, will also not be attending the vice-presidential forum which will air on February 26. CNN Philippines said her team did not provide a reason.


In a separate statement, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez told reporters that they "have submitted to the presidential forum hosted by DZRH and DZBB (GMA-7) and attend the presidential debate to be hosted by SMNI" on Tuesday.


SMNI is owned by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who earlier endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem. 


Quiboloy is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a slew of criminal charges. The pastor has denied the charges and his lawyer has questioned the FBI's release of a wanted poster against him, claiming it is meant to discredit President Rodrigo Duterte.


Interviews over debates


The CNN Philippines forum would be the third Marcos is skipping: Accusing award-winning journalist Jessica Soho of bias, he declined to participate in the media interview that aired on January 22.


Again citing conflict of schedule, their campaign team did not attend the presidential forum of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas which was organized months ahead of its February 4 program. He instead attended the taping for an interview with Korina Sanchez.


Marcos spokesperson Rodriguez, said they are not too keen to attend forums where candidates would be pitted against each other.


“Pagod na ang tao sa awayan. Kung tayo ay maglalagay lang ng forum para mag-enjoy at makita nag-aaway sila 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 candidates, hindi po kami sasali riyan. Ang gustong marinig ng taong bayan ay solusyon,” he said.


(The people are tired of fighting. If we are going to a forum to enjoy and see candidates fight, we will not take part of that. What the nation wants to hear are solutions.)


This statement echoes Marcos’ unity campaign, which the aspirant said last February 8 resonated with the Filipinos because “we do not like picking fights, we are not looking for a ruckus; we only seek a decent life.”


Press issues advocate Freedom For Media Freedom for All, and a number of newsrooms and practitioners, last week urged candidates to join forums and debates.


While they recognized that aspirants have to right to not join, "such refusal is a disservice to voters who want fuller discussions on how candidates plan to address issues and crises like the pandemic, the West Philippine Sea dispute and the economy."


Marcos and his running-mate Duterte-Carpio remain as pre-elections survey frontrunners who enjoy double-digit leads against other aspirants.


 










 









