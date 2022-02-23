

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duterte: Communities play an important role in making vaccination less traumatic for kids
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 5:32pm





 
Duterte: Communities play an important role in making vaccination less traumatic for kids
Kids aged 5 to 11 years old receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Feb. 15, 2022. 
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
 


MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged communities to work together to dispel children's fears of getting injected with COVID-19 jabs and to make vaccination a less traumatic experience for them.


During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told Duterte that local governments would be required to vaccinate at least 70% of their eligible population and 80 percent of their senior citizens. He also cited the need to conduct house-to-house vaccination and to direct all agencies and sectors to actively participate in providing primary doses and boosters in schools and workplaces.


Duterte said the community has a role to play in making a child's first vaccination memorable.


"I’d like to comment on the participation of the community in making the first vaccination for children a livelier and in a festive mood," the president said.


"The cooperation of the community (is needed) in making the environment of the moment memorable to the child. They are entertained, their fears are dispelled and they won't have much traumatic experience," he added.


Duterte then recalled that he was circumcised when he was ten years old. He said he was in Grade 3 when he was persuaded to fall in line with others who wanted to undergo the procedure.


"I was told not to do it because my father and my mother would get angry. But I was a child, ten years, so they said, 'Fall in line, you, you.' I said, 'Me, me. Yes.' The following day, there was blood on my mat and then my mom fumed," Duterte said in Filipino.  


Duterte said he had a trauma because of the procedure, which he said was done under trees when he was a child.


Galvez told Duterte the atmosphere in the pediatric vaccination sites in Zamboanga and Basilan was festive.


"There was a lot of funfare," Galvez said.


"Going to the mall for the first time became an incentive for them. They were showing cartoons...Children were happy and they were not afraid because they knew they would have a loot bag, they were in the mall, and they could ask their fathers and mothers to buy them something," he added.


Duterte thanked doctors and groups that are helping the government in its vaccination efforts.


"I join you in expressing, I said, my gratitude for making it possible. Each and every one of you, thank you to all of you. Sometimes, you were able to teach your government," the president said.  


"We do not claim to be really in perfect harmony with all and any events but your contributions, especially in making it a more memorable experience for the child would go a long way also to how he improves his paradigm towards life," he added.


Galvez said about 65% of the targeted minors aged 12 to 17 years old or 8.23 million persons have been fully vaccinated. Close to 438,000 children aged five to 11 years old have received their first dose in a span of two weeks.


The government aims to inoculate 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 years old and 15.56 million children aged five to eleven years old this year. 


 










 









COVID-19

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte







Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tops CEAP survey







Robredo tops CEAP survey



By Evelyn Macairan |
19 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo topped a recent survey for presidential candidates conducted by the Catholic Educational Association...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
10 hours ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw













Martial law torture victim Etta Rosales relives horror as dictator's son rises







Martial law torture victim Etta Rosales relives horror as dictator's son rises



By Cecil Morella |
8 hours ago 


Tortured and gang-raped by the elder Marcos' troops under martial law in the 1970s, the former history professor, now 82,...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip







Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


It is actually from a video that mentions a party-list for 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace







Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


Malacañang has described as "misguided" notions that booster shots are no longer necessary because of the declining...








Headlines
fbtw













MMDA studying possibility of expanding number coding scheme amid Alert Level 1 recommendation







MMDA studying possibility of expanding number coding scheme amid Alert Level 1 recommendation



3 hours ago 


"It’s not related to the elections. In fact, the basis of the Metro Manila mayors for this recommendation is the data...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice







Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has picked former Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. as the newest Supreme Court associate...








Headlines
fbtw













HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima







HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima



4 hours ago 


The Human Rights Watch urged presidential candidates to pledge to drop charges against detained Sen. Leila De Lima, who will...








Headlines
fbtw

 











Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses







Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Lacson and Sotto said Filipinos have no reason to feel nostalgic about Martial Law where cronyism and persecution took place...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with