

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release
 


Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release
Pharmally director Linconn Ong is detained at the Senate on September 21, 2021, after being cited in contempt again by the Blue Ribbon Committee for evading questions from senators.
Sen. Richard Gordon Twitter account
 


MANILA, Philippines — The wife of a detained executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. vowed the full cooperation of her husband with the Senate inquiry into the alleged multibillion-peso anomalies in the procurement of COVID-19 supplies by the Duterte administration.


In a letter to the Senate, Summer Ong, wife of Pharmally executive Linconn Ong, expressed her gratitude “for whatever consideration the senators are able and willing to provide” to have her husband released to help in the recovery of their two-year-old son, who was recently discharged from hospital, but has not yet fully recovered from dengue.


“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Senate President Tito Sotto III and to Sen. Panfilo Lacson for the kind words and understanding of my fervent request on behalf of my son,” Ong said in a letter sent to senators yesterday.


“I also wish to thank Sen. Richard Gordon and the Blue Ribbon committee in advance for whatever consideration they are willing to provide for my husband Linconn Ong,” she added.


Gordon is chairman of the committee.


Ong reiterated her assurance that her husband, together with his family, is ready and will continue to face “whatever may come” with regard to the Pharmally issue.


Linconn, along with siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, had been previously cited in contempt by the committee for refusing to cooperate and answer questions from senators on their alleged involvement in anomalies.


Pharmally bagged some P11 billion in contracts from the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management despite having only P625,000 in capital and no track record at all in supplying to the government.


Last week, Ong’s wife appealed to the Senate to free her husband for humanitarian reasons.


“You have forcibly taken my husband from me and our two-year old child especially in these times of uncertainty. I have tried these past many months to remain strong, to trust in the justice system of our country, in the hopes that my husband will be freed soonest. Linc has been imprisoned since September of 2021, and it has been more than five months, and every day I fear for his life and of course our future as a family,” she said.


 










 









PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



13 hours ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest







PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest



1 day ago 


The Philippine National Police finally disclosed where community doctor and human rights worker Ma. Natividad Castro is a...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao thumbs down restrictions on sari-sari stores selling meds







Pacquiao thumbs down restrictions on sari-sari stores selling meds



10 hours ago 


"Not everyone has a car to go to town to buy medicine at night. Also, most of them only buy retail so maybe the fare or fuel...








Headlines
fbtw













LRT-2 stations launch vaccination drive for rail commuters







LRT-2 stations launch vaccination drive for rail commuters



9 hours ago 


"We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have no...








Headlines
fbtw













FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear







FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear



15 hours ago 


"As the records of the case are still not available to FLAG because the courts are closed until Monday, FLAG and Doc Naty...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling







Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
35 minutes ago 


Peasant group Anakpawis has slammed the Department of Agriculture over the supposed continuous smuggling of vegetables and...








Headlines
fbtw













PopCom enhances programs for teen parents







PopCom enhances programs for teen parents



By Mayen Jaymalin |
35 minutes ago 


Even with the decline in teenage pregnancy, the Commission on Population and Development is intensifying programs for young...








Headlines
fbtw













Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit







Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit



By Pia Lee-Brago |
35 minutes ago 


Over 100 artists, including National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, better known as “BenCab,” have joined a virtual...








Headlines
fbtw













House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids







House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids



By Delon Porcalla |
35 minutes ago 


A panel of the House of Representatives has approved a measure that will eliminate the use of industrially produced trans...








Headlines
fbtw













Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy &ndash; Lacson







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
35 minutes ago 


Unity in the country can be achieved only if the leader has moral ascendancy; without it, people will only be divided, Partido...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with