

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Health advocate Minguita Padilla: Some areas not yet ready for Alert Level 1
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 5:24pm





 
Health advocate Minguita Padilla: Some areas not yet ready for Alert Level 1
Dr. Minguita Padilla is a health advocate and opthalmologist who is vying for the Senate in this year's elections.
Minguita Padilla Campaign 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Minguita Padilla, a senatorial aspirant and health advocate, said Thursday that the government should not place under the lowest alert level areas hit by Typhoon Odette and areas where vaccination rates are lagging. 


Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) pummelled portions of the country in December, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents in the Visayas. 



"You cannot do Alert Level 1 in places that have been hit by [Typhoon] 'Odette', but have not yet been vaccinated. Thirty-five percent vaccination level is not acceptable for Alert Level 1, so we cannot do it for the entire nation," Padilla said in a briefing with reporters on Thursday. 


She was referring to the vaccination rate of Filipinos who were fully immunized against COVID-19 during the first nine months of the government's inoculation drive, based on health department statistics as of December 2021. 


Padilla added that the government should consider the location and the number of vaccinated people living in an area before declaring Alert Level 1, adding that authorities should always base their decisions on science and data. 


She is among the senatorial candidates endorsed by Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito"  Sotto III.


Padilla's statements come shortly after Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Conception advocated for a shift to Alert Level 1, the lowest alert level, in Metro Manila and other areas with high vaccination rates of no less than 70% in a bid to help the country "recover" from the impacts of COVID-19.


READ: Concepcion pushes Alert 1 by March


Under Alert Level 1, all establishments can operate but they still must comply with the minimum health protocols. 


Earlier this week, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting Chairman Roman Artes said the Metro Manila Council might recommend the downgrading of the alert level to one in the capital if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline. 


The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is expected to announce before Feb. 14 the updated alert levels across the country.


Right now, Metro Manila and other nearby provinces such as Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan are under Alert Level 2. 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
ALERT LEVELS
JOEY CONCEPCION
MINGUITA PADILLA
PING LACSON
TITO SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
2 days ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













US: Evidence proves Quiboloy&rsquo;s offenses







US: Evidence proves Quiboloy’s offenses



By Pia Lee-Brago |
17 hours ago 


The United States Department of Justice pursued prosecution of the case against Apollo Quiboloy as evidence and facts supported...








Headlines
fbtw













Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement







Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Escudero, who is running for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition, wore white as he sat next to Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos







NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


The TikTok user supposedly part of an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos&rsquo; turf &ndash; analyst







Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos’ turf – analyst



By Janvic Mateo |
17 hours ago 


The presidential campaigns of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao appeared to have shifted their focus to trying...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









IATF updates protocols for arriving foreign nationals







IATF updates protocols for arriving foreign nationals



By Alexis Romero |
36 minutes ago 


The government has eased the entry requirements for arriving foreign nationals as it continues to update its pandemic protocols...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration expects 30% increase in arrivals as PH reopens borders to tourists







Immigration expects 30% increase in arrivals as PH reopens borders to tourists



1 hour ago 


The Bureau of Immigration is expecting a 30% increase in arrivals on Thursday, the first day of the country’s reopening...








Headlines
fbtw













Senatorial bet Pi&ntilde;ol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'







Senatorial bet Piñol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol said Thursday that the goal of elections is not always about winning,...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows







Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


“The reason I suppose his numbers are gradually going down is precisely because people do not like candidates who do...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified







Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified



3 hours ago 


A total of 393 Youtube channels of 2022 elections candidates have been verified just as the campaign season started this week,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with