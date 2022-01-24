Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency

In this Dec. 14, 2021 photo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson expresses his dissatisfaction over the continued smuggling of agricultural products into the country despite existing laws and regulations at the Committee of the Whole's inquiry.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, who is turning 74 this year, said that he is physically fit to handle the demands of the presidency, if he wins in this year's elections.

"I can handle it because the physical portion of my last wellness test showed that my body age is 51 years old...Age doesn't matter if it doesn't show and if you do not feel it," he said in Tagalog in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB on Monday morning.

He added he did not have any vices, as he does not smoke nor drink.

Before becoming a senator, Lacson served as the chief of the Philippine National Police.

He is running as Partido Reporma top bet, and his running mate is Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

When President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016, he was 71 years old. Since then, he admitted that he has been beset by several illnesses related to his old age.

"All the sicknesses, I have them because I’m old. If you ask me, are you OK, Mr. President? Are you in the best of health? Of course not. I am old, life has begun to take its toll on my health," he said in an interview with GMA TV in 2019.