DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use
 


Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 2:51pm





 
DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use
This file photo shows a VaxCertPH digital certificate on a mobile phone.
Philstar.com
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded the public that the VaxCert vaccination verification service is already up and free for use.


In a phone call, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told Philstar.com that VaxCertPH had already been approved for domestic use even if its opening launch was initially intended for overseas travelers. 



"They're issuing hard copies of the vaccination cards, but once this is already mainstreamed and there will be no backlogs, the government will just recognize one, which is the VaxCertificate," he said. 


To recall, VaxCert PH was designed to address the lack of uniformity in certificates that indicate a person's vaccination status. The service may be accessed through vaxcert.doh.gov.ph.


Earlier, the Philippine National Police National Capital Region Police Office admitted difficulty in vetting the vaccination cards presented by commuters during the "no vax, no ride" policy because of the different colors and formats. 


Asked for a timeline on the full launch of the app, Malaya said: "I wouldn't know...The system is already ready, our problem right now is just the backlogs and also we have a problem with the rectification."


"In the meantime, there's no problem anyway because either the VaxCert digital certificate or the local vaccination card is accepted by authorities," he added. 


Philstar.com reached out to Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Manny Caintic for comment. This story will be updated with his response. 


Sought for a reaction on the NCRPO's proposal, Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos also said he was in favor of a unified database, adding: "What we are afraid of is fake IDs or false IDs."


"At least with this app, we can filter them out, and that's very important," he told Philstar.com in a phone call.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


 










 










