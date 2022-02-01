

















































 
























QC gov't to help in conduct of antigen test for Bar examinees, personnel
 


Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 4:49pm





 
QC gov't to help in conduct of antigen test for Bar examinees, personnel
A box of antigen test kits is on display during a turnover ceremony at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Jan. 19. 2022. The Pitmaster Foundation Inc. donated P50 million worth of antigen test kits and P50 million in financial assistance for Metro Manila’s COVID-19 response during the ceremony. 
The STAR / Russell Palma
 


MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City will help in the conduct of swab testing for the hundreds of Bar examinees to take the test at the University of the Philippines this weekend.


In a statement on Tuesday, the Quezon City local government said their Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit will assign 20 health personnel for testing activities on February 2 of the examinees, and February 3 for the volunteers and personnel.



Mayor Joy Belmonte said they are coordinating with the Supreme Court and the administrators from the University of the Philippines, which is one of the testing sites for the Bar exams.


The QC Public Information Office said the SC agreed to provide the test kits while the QCESU will conduct the rapid testing of the more than 1,100 individuals involved in the conduct of the Bar exams.


The 2020/21 Bar exams will take place in dozens of testing centers across the country on February 4 and 6. It will be the first digitalized and localized Bar exams.


Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar exams chairperson, issued Bar Bulletin No. 37 stating that fully vaccinated examinees are required to obtain a negative antigen test result 48 hours before 4:00 a.m. of February 4.


The SC will provide for the antigen testing, but examinees may also present a test result from any Department of Health-accredited facility, as long as the test as taken within the prescribed period.


Examinees who get a positive antigen test result may still undergo an RT-PCR test. If they show a negative RT-PCR test result, they will be allowed to enter the testing centers, subject to further medical assessment.


If they will not take a confirmatory RT-PCR test, the positive antigen test is deemed conclusive and they will be barred from entering the testing sites.


“However, in areas where the local government units deem a positive antigen test result as conclusive, without need of a confirmatory RT-PCR test, the examinees who test positive in an antigen test will be deemed COVID-19 positive and will be barred from entering the testing sites,” Leonen added. — Kristine Joy Patag


--


Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


 










 









