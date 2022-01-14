

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
COVID-19 prompts SC to move Bar exams by a week
 


Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 4:34pm





 
COVID-19 prompts SC to move Bar exams by a week
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions in February 2021, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has unanimously decided to move the date of the Bar exams by over a week as examinees and Bar personnel feel the crunch of the unprecedented surge of coronavirus infections.


The Bar exams were pushed to February 4 and February 6 from January 23 to 25 in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases that has affected exam takers and Bar staff.



In a bar bulletin, Bar exams chairperson SC Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said 16.8% of 8,456 examinees said they are either positive for COVID-19, living with someone infected with the virus or under quarantine after being in close contact with someone infected.


“They are at risk of not being able to take the Bar examinations if the original schedule… were to push through,” Leonen said.


He continued, “Also, given the current infection rate and quarantine situation of the Bar personnel, 16 of the 31 teams that will be deployed will be critically understaffed if the current schedule were maintained.”


With the SC moving the date of the exams, test takers are advised to strictly quarantine by January 20.


This is the latest adjustment in the 2020/21 Bar exams prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.


The exams’ coverage and duration has been cut due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the damaging effects of Typhoon Odette that ravaged parts of Visayas and Mindanao in December 2021. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









BAR EXAMS
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
SUPREME COURT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 








 






Trending






Latest














Trending







Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification







Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification



By Xave Gregorio |
9 hours ago 


If Vice President Leni Robredo had her way, she would rather beat her political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong”...








Headlines
fbtw













1.7 million state workers to receive pay hike







1.7 million state workers to receive pay hike



By Delon Porcalla |
19 hours ago 


About 1.7 million government workers, from the President down to the lowest levels in the remotest barangays, will receive...








Headlines
fbtw





 







2 Pinays enter Forbes&rsquo; 50 over 50 Asia list







2 Pinays enter Forbes’ 50 over 50 Asia list



By Iris Gonzales |
19 hours ago 


Two Filipinas made it to Forbes’ 50 over 50: Asia 2022, a list of women “who are shattering age and gender norms...








Headlines
fbtw













New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated







New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


Under the updated guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days,...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January







Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January



6 hours ago 


Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, Malacañang announced Friday, as new coronavirus...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two &lsquo;Bloody Sunday&rsquo; victims







17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two ‘Bloody Sunday’ victims



1 hour ago 


The DOJ said that it will now begin with the preliminary investigation on the case “with all due consideration to the...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines OKs walk-ins, faster screening during COVID-19 vaccinations




 


Philippines OKs walk-ins, faster screening during COVID-19 vaccinations



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


Only those with history or symptoms of hypertension are needed to get their blood pressure taken before vaccination, Nograles...








Headlines
fbtw













DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice






 
DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice



1 hour ago 


The Department of Justice has filed before a Tarlac court a murder charge against a doctor over the killing of retired Court...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Mystery passengers&rsquo; to be deployed for enforcement of &lsquo;no vaccine, no ride&rsquo; rule







‘Mystery passengers’ to be deployed for enforcement of ‘no vaccine, no ride’ rule



 By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


The Department of Transportation said they will be deploying these mystery passengers in public transportation to check the...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines reports record 37,207 new COVID-19 cases







Philippines reports record 37,207 new COVID-19 cases



2 hours ago 


Friday’s tally brought the country’s total caseload to 3,129,512.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with