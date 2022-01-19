

















































 
























Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 9:54am





 
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate
Convenors of opposition coalition 1Sambayan pose for a photo with Vice President Leni Robredo in one of their meetings to unify the opposition against President Rodrigo Duterte's anointed bets.
1Sambayan / Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled Wednesday its first seven candidates for the Senate, which mirror the main senatorial lineup of its presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.


The following personalities will get the backing of 1Sambayan in the upcoming polls:



    

  • Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat
    • 

  • Sen. Leila de Lima
    • 

  • Free Legal Assistance Group chairperson Chel Diokno
    • 

  • Sen. Risa Hontiveros
    • 

  • Lawyer Alex Lacson
    • 

  • Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula
    • 

  • Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes
    • 



1Sambayan essentially adopted Robredo's Senate slate, excluding guest candidates which made her lineup admittedly "controversial" among supporters as it included personalities seen to be neutral or even "enablers" of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.


Howard Calleja, one of the convenors of 1Sambayan, said the list may still expand when they formally announce their Senate slate on January 28.


1Sambayan, which now calls itself a "pro-democracy coalition," said in October that it will "unconditionally" support the ticket of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, but said it "will soon announce the name of senatorial candidates that it will support for the 2022 national elections."


 










 









1SAMBAYAN
2022 ELECTIONS

















