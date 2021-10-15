1Sambayan to announce senatorial picks 'soon'

Convenors of opposition coalition 1Sambayan pose for a photo with Vice President Leni Robredo in one of their meetings to unify the opposition against President Rodrigo Duterte's anointed bets.

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan said it will “soon” make public their chosen senatorial candidates for next year’s polls.

In a statement Friday, 1Sambayan vowed to “unconditionally” support the ticket of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

But the coalition said it “will soon announce the name of senatorial candidates that it will support for the 2022 national elections.”

1Sambayan issued the statement after Robredo bared an 11-man senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections. These include Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Leila De Lima, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, Sen. Richard Gordon, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero and lawyer Alex Lacson are also in Robredo’s picks for senators.

She said that she wants the 12th candidate in her ticket to be a representative of the marginalized sector. Among the “four or five” nominees for this slot are former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula.

“We support VP Leni in her continued effort to seek unity among political parties and among the people, and to ensure that the Leni-Kiko ticket represents the pro-democracy forces and the people’s desire for leaders with the qualities of tapat na pagkatao, mahusay na pinuno and marami nang nagawa,” 1Sambayan said.

It added its objective is to build a slate “representing the broadest possible coalition.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico