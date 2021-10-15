
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
1Sambayan to announce senatorial picks 'soon'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 6:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
1Sambayan to announce senatorial picks 'soon'
Convenors of opposition coalition 1Sambayan pose for a photo with Vice President Leni Robredo in one of their meetings to unify the opposition against President Rodrigo Duterte's anointed bets.
1Sambayan  /  Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan said it will “soon” make public their chosen senatorial candidates for next year’s polls.



In a statement Friday, 1Sambayan vowed to “unconditionally” support the ticket of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.





But the coalition said it “will soon announce the name of senatorial candidates that it will support for the 2022 national elections.”



1Sambayan issued the statement after Robredo bared an 11-man senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections. These include Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Leila De Lima, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.



Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, Sen. Richard Gordon, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero and lawyer Alex Lacson are also in Robredo’s picks for senators.



She said that she wants the 12th candidate in her ticket to be a representative of the marginalized sector. Among the “four or five” nominees for this slot are former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula.



“We support VP Leni in her continued effort to seek unity among political parties and among the people, and to ensure that the Leni-Kiko ticket represents the pro-democracy forces and the people’s desire for leaders with the qualities of tapat na pagkatao, mahusay na pinuno and marami nang nagawa,” 1Sambayan said.



It added its objective is to build a slate “representing the broadest possible coalition.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      1SAMBAYAN
                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Who established IRRI?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Who established IRRI?


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A newly released vlog and a 2015 column on BusinessMirror claim it was under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos that the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are only 12 seats up for grabs in 2022 but Lacson said the tandem plans to leave it up to the electorate to choose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines updates list of 'green' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines updates list of 'green' countries


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Starting October 14, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte 


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will not be against that because that is their right as we are a member of the international community," Pacquiao sa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,705,792. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan to donate more AstraZeneca jabs to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan to donate more AstraZeneca jabs to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced Japan’s pledge of additional doses of Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity


                              

                                                                  By Maro Enriquez |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gardening project was initiated as a response to the scarcity of work and food because of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives nearly 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives nearly 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 862,290 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, while 76,050 doses were delivered to Cebu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the downward trend in COVID-19 infections and the easing of some mobility restrictions, foreign tourists are still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with