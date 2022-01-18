

















































 
























DOH: COVID-19 spread slowing down, but Philippines remains at critical risk
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
A passenger sits next to signage of "No Vaccine No Ride" inside a passenger jeepney in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 17, 2022, as the Philippine government banned unvaccinated people from using public transport amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
MANILA, Philippines — The growth rate of infections is slowing down, but the Philippines remains at critical risk from COVID-19, the Department of Health said.


“The growth rate of cases is slowing down, decreasing,” DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said Filipino during a televised briefing late Monday.



From December 21 to 27, the Philippines had an average of 314 infections. Average daily cases increased by 725% from December 28 to January 3, then surged by 689% from January 4 to 10.


During the week of January 11 to 17, average daily cases rose by only 71% with 34,923 infections.


Duque also said that the trend of infections has shown signs of plateauing. “But we still don’t know if cases will spike again or continue plateauing. Hopefully, cases will decline.”


While the spread of COVID-19 is slowing down, the whole country is still at critical risk.


According to Duque, the Philippines posted a 1,805% two-week growth rate. The country’s average daily attack rate also rose to 24.82 per 100,000 individuals.


Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos region, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon are also deemed at critical risk from COVID-19. The remaining regions are at high risk.


Duque added that the country’s healthcare utilization rate is at low risk, with total bed use at 48.33% and intensive care unit utilization at 49.33%.


Daily cases in the Philippines have reached record highs in January as an Omicron-driven surge in infections rips through Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.


The Department of Health on Monday reported 37,070 new cases—the fourth highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic. Currently, there are 290,938 active cases.


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 17, 2022 - 4:06pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines.







January 17, 2022 - 4:06pm 


The Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth highest single daily rise since the pandemic began.


Active cases hit a new record high for the sixth straight day with 290,938 cases or 9% of the total.


January 17, 2022 - 2:33pm 


Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.


OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.


January 16, 2022 - 4:03pm 


The DOH reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the third highest single daily rise since the start of the pandemic.


Active cases are at 287,856 or 9%, a new record high for the fifth straight day.


January 15, 2022 - 4:10pm 


The Department of Health reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.


January 14, 2022 - 4:48pm 


Citing the spike in virus cases, the Department of Education suspends classes in public schools in Metro Manila until January 22.


