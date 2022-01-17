

















































 
























OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila
 


January 17, 2022 | 2:33pm





 
OCTA notes increase in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila
A bus company puts up no vaccine no ride sign at their terminal in Buendia, Pasay on Jan. 14, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — An increase in new coronavirus cases has been observed in areas outside Metro Manila, a fellow of OCTA Research said Monday.


“Cases in regions outside ‘NCR Plus’ are increasing,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in Filipino during a briefing, referring to the capital region and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.



“All over the country, we’re starting to see an increase in cases,” he added.


David said it is possible that the trend of cases in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan has peaked or is close to the peak.


According to the OCTA fellow, Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet and Bicol region have high COVID-19 growth rates. The spike in cases is accelerating in other parts of Central Luzon.


He added that cases are also increasing in Tacloban City, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga City and Davao del Sur.


The growth rate in Metro Manila—the epicenter of the surge believed to be driven by the Delta variant—decreased to -1% from 2%, David said, although he stressed that “we cannot celebrate yet.”


In a tweet, David said the positivity rate in the capital region went down to 50% from 54% earlier this month. Positivity rate refers to the percentage of tests coming back positive.


This indicates that either cases in Metro Manila have peaked and are now beginning to decline, or the region’s testing capacity has already reached its limit, resulting in an artificial decrease in numbers, he said.




Daily cases in the Philippines have reached record highs as an Omicron-driven surge in infections rips through Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.


COVID-19
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 17, 2022 - 2:33pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines.







January 17, 2022 - 2:33pm 


Daily growth rate in Metro Manila is now at -1%, which means that cases in the capital region could be decreasing, OCTA Research says.


OCTA fellow Guido David says Metro Manila has recorded a lower number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four days.


"While this trend is encouraging, suggesting the possibility that cases in the NCR have peaked, the possibility still remains that visibility of the situation in the NCR is clouded because of limitations in testing," OCTA reports.


 





January 16, 2022 - 4:03pm 


The DOH reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the third highest single daily rise since the start of the pandemic.


Active cases are at 287,856 or 9%, a new record high for the fifth straight day.


The possibility rate is at 47.4%.


 





January 15, 2022 - 4:10pm 


The Department of Health reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.


The new COVID-19 infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.







January 14, 2022 - 4:48pm 


Citing the spike in virus cases, the Department of Education suspends classes in public schools in Metro Manila until January 22.


Private schools, meanwhile, can opt to call off classes and other activities depending on the developments of the pandemic.







January 14, 2022 - 3:27pm 


Curfew hours are back in Cavite province.


The provincial government is again imposing a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. cutoff for motorists and pedestrians under Ordinance 342-2022 as COVID-19 cases spike.


















