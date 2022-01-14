

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 9:52am





  
Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification
This composite photo shows former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.
Marcos campaign | OVP
 


MANILA, Philippines — If Vice President Leni Robredo had her way, she would rather beat her political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in the upcoming elections instead of him being disqualified as a presidential candidate in the May polls.


“If you were to ask me, I would rather beat him in the elections to finally put an end to all this,” Robredo said in Filipino over CNN Philippines’ “News Night” on Thursday.



What Robredo wants an end to is the debunked narrative that she cheated her way to win over Marcos Jr. in the 2016 vice presidential race.


“He needs to be defeated in the upcoming elections so that once and for all his pushing of a narrative to the people can be stopped,” she said.


Marcos, son and namesake of the deposed late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is facing four disqualification petitions before the Commission on Elections, three of which argue that he cannot run for public office as he was convicted in 1995 of tax evasion.


Hanna Barcena, a lawyer for Marcos, told the Comelec at a preliminary hearing on the disqualification cases that he has settled his taxes and fines with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, but not with the court.


The other disqualification case, filed by Abubakar Mangelen who claimed to be the former chairman of Marcos’ party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, argues he did not follow party rules in becoming its standard bearer.


Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said that a decision on the disqualification cases filed by Martial Law victims and the Akbayan party against Marcos might come out on January 17.


The 2022 presidential race is shaping up to be another showdown between Robredo and Marcos, who in 2016 faced off in the tight vice presidential derby where the incumbent vice president won with a slim margin of just over 260,000 votes.


In a survey conducted from December 6 to 11 by private pollster Pulse Asia, Marcos maintained a clear lead with 53% of respondents saying they would vote for him if elections were held then.


Robredo comes in at a far second with 20% of respondents saying they would vote for her, but her numbers have significantly improved from the previous survey where she only had 8% of respondents.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
BONGBONG MARCOS
LENI ROBREDO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







2 Pinays enter Forbes&rsquo; 50 over 50 Asia list







2 Pinays enter Forbes’ 50 over 50 Asia list



By Iris Gonzales |
11 hours ago 


Two Filipinas made it to Forbes’ 50 over 50: Asia 2022, a list of women “who are shattering age and gender norms...








Headlines
fbtw













New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated







New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
23 hours ago 


Under the updated guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days,...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte reforms body on international maritime conventions







Duterte reforms body on international maritime conventions



By Alexis Romero |
11 hours ago  


President Duterte has reconstituted the inter-agency body on maritime conventions to enhance the level of safety of shipping...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson welcomes probe of Comelec &lsquo;hacking&rsquo;







Lacson welcomes probe of Comelec ‘hacking’



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


Partido Reporma chairman and standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson welcomed a decision of the National Privacy...



 




Headlines
fbtw













COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021







COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021



19 hours ago 


Thursday's tally beat the previous record of 33,169 infections logged on Monday. 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed







Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed



20 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has enacted a law granting retirement benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent...








Headlines
fbtw













'Shotgun approach': NGOs hit 'no vax, no ride' policy on public transportation







'Shotgun approach': NGOs hit 'no vax, no ride' policy on public transportation



By Franco Luna |
20 hours ago 


 "The policy will further burden weary commuters who already struggle to ride limited public transport and have no other...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms







DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms



20 hours ago 


Under the updated testing protocol discussed by DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday, health workers, senior...








Headlines
fbtw













Local DepEd officials allowed to suspend classes amid COVID-19 surge







Local DepEd officials allowed to suspend classes amid COVID-19 surge



22 hours ago 


In a memorandum released Thursday, the DepEd allowed its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes in...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31



By Kristine Joy Patag |
23 hours ago 


Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has ordered the closure of premises of all courts in areas placed under stricter restrictions...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with