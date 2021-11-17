

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 3:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
A child walks past a mural depicting former Philippine presidents during aprotest to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in Manila on September 21, 2018.
AFP / Noel Celis
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Martial Law victims and survivors along with religious and youth rights advocates led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law filed the second petition urging the Commission on Elections to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from running as president in 2022 elections.



The petitioners, represented by lawyers Howard Calleja and Jake Rey Fajardo, pointed to what they said was the "false material representation" in Marcos' certificate of candidacy under the Omnibus Election Code when he claimed that he was eligible to be elected as president and that he was never been found liable of any offense despite his conviction in tax evasion cases.





Referring to Marcos' 1995 conviction from a Quezon City Regional Trial Court on multiple failures to file income tax returns, the petitioners asserted that Marcos Jr. was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Sections 45 and 50 of the National Internal Revenue Code. This, they said, should render Marcos "perpetually ineligible to run for public office."



“At this defining moment of our history, the petitioners, martial law victims, are staking their good name to call upon the Honorable Commission to hold to account respondent Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., a convicted criminal, having been found guilty of four counts of tax evasion, and impose upon him the penalties provided under the law, over which there was a final finding of guilt and, necessarily, disqualify him as such is what is expressly required by law, which, with due respect, the Honorable Commission has no discretion to ignore,” the petition read.



"The honorable Commission has the mandatory administrative duty to cancel the certificate of candidacy of respondent convicted candidate Marcos Jr. and must even do so motu propio," it also argued. 



Section 253(c) of the NIRC says that if the person convicted of a crime penalized by the NIRC is a public officer or employee, the “maximum penalty for the offense shall be imposed and, in addition, he shall be dismissed from the public service and perpetually disqualified from holding any public office, to vote and to participate in any election.”



The petitioners are:



    
	
  • martial law victims and survivors such as CARMMA conveners Bonifacio Ilagan
    • 
	
  • journalist and former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo
    • 
	
  • Bagong Alyansang Makabayan chair Dr. Carol Araullo
    • 
	
  • indigenous leader Joanna Cariño
    • 
	
  • Karapatan chair Elisa Tita Lubi
    • 
	
  • former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Liza Maza
    • 
	
  • Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto vice chair Danilo Dela Fuente
    • 
	
  • urban poor leaders Trinidad Herrera-Repuno and Carmencita Florentino,
    • 
	
  • University of the Philippines Department of Social Sciences professor Doroteo Abaya Jr.
    • 
	
  • former Human Rights Victims Claims Board member Dr. Erlinda Senturias.
    • 




'No healing without justice'



This is the second petition contesting Marcos' presidential bid after six leaders from groups of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations accused Marcos of filing a COC that “contains multiple false material representations” before the Comelec. The poll body has scheduled a preliminary meeting on Friday, November 26 to tackle the first disqualification complaint.



In a statement sent to media, CARMMA warned that allowing Marcos Jr. to run “might lead to a white-washing and further proliferation of historical revisionism of the gravely inhumane abuses and extremely grand corruption” committed by his father’s dictatorship.



"Martial Law still remains fresh in the memories of its many victims and the relatives and friends of those who were tortured, raped, and murdered despite being declared more than five decades ago," the petition said. 



The petitioners pointed to the numerous abuses committed during the Marcos dictatorship, from the rampant corruption to the unbridled human rights violations by law enforcement personnel. 



During the two decades of the Marcos dictatorship, the World Bank and United Nations have determined that the Marcos family stole around ten billion dollars from the Philippine coffers. The government's own laws and jurisprudence has proven and upheld the Marcos family's pillaging of the country's money. 



"There can be no healing if there is no justice," the petitioners said in their prefatory statement. 



"If we are to embark on a journey of national healing, there must be true accountability and those who have committed wrongdoings should be called upon to account for their deeds, especially for those who seek national office in an attempt to rehabilitate and cover up their misdeeds."



— Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"But I just want to make it clear - no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are likely to win their respective vice-presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Midas goes to SC; Nograles named acting Palace spokesman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Midas goes to SC; Nograles named acting Palace spokesman


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Court administrator Jose Midas Marquez has been appointed Supreme Court associate justice.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Limited face-to-face classes are now allowed, provided indoor venue capacity is set at 50%. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer representing Pharmally&rsquo;s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer representing Pharmally’s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The chairman of the Senate blue ribbon panel on Wednesday accused one of the lawyers representing Pharmally Pharmaceutical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally's Krizle Mago leaves House custody
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally's Krizle Mago leaves House custody


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. officer Krizle Grace Mago is now out of the House of Representatives’ protective custody...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
At least P8.52 billion in Philippine Army funds remain unliquidated or unaccounted for with the Philippine International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed his long-time aide turned senator, Bong Go, and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health workers can receive a booster shot six months after getting their second dose. If they got the single-shot Janssen,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with