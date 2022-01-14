

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
2 Pinays enter Forbes’ 50 over 50 Asia list
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2022 | 12:00am





 
2 Pinays enter Forbesâ 50 over 50 Asia list
Maria Grace Uy.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinas made it to Forbes’ 50 over 50: Asia 2022, a list of women “who are shattering age and gender norms all over the globe.”


Joining the list of age-defying list of 50 women are Converge president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.


Forbes cited Uy’s key role in growing Converge into one of the biggest fixed broadband operators in the Philippines today. Uy founded Converge together with her husband Dennis Anthony Uy in 2007 to provide world-class internet connectivity to Filipinos.


Converge, which went public in 2020, is valued at around P230 billion or approximately $4.6 billion.


“This recognition from Forbes Asia is an honor and proves to women worldwide the value they bring to their field, at any age. I would also like to give credit to the other hardworking women at Converge who are making their mark in the ICT field,” Uy said.


The list, according to Forbes, is composed of “founders, business and political leaders, scientists and vanguards leading the way throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”


Uy and Ressa join other distinguished women in the roster which includes Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, World Bank managing director Anshula Kant, Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Mata’afa, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, Macquarie Group CEO and managing director Shemara Wikramanaya, OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong, and Indian author Arundhati Roy.


Uy said women in business today should not be afraid to voice out their opinions. “Many women realize too late the ability to stand up for themselves, whether it’s because of nurture or the culture. Thus, we need to encourage women to speak out and make sure their voices are heard,” she said.


A certified public accountant, Uy served as Finance and Accounting Manager at tech giant IBM before becoming CFO at various family-held companies.


She earned her BS Accountancy degree from De La Salle University and notched 16th place in the CPA Licensure Board Examination in 1989.


Under the leadership of the Uy couple, Converge has steadily expanded, reaching 9.6 million homes. It has more than doubled its net income to P5.2 billion as of end-September 2021.


This year, nationwide expansion is still atop the fiber broadband provider’s agenda, intending to gain traction and make headway in the markets of Visayas and Mindanao as it pursues its goal to reach 55 percent of Philippine households by 2023.


On Ressa, Forbes cited her for her “sharp coverage of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war” which has been met with consistent threats from the Philippine government, including the filing of 10 arrest warrants for cyber libel among other complaints.


Last December, Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. Ressa is the first Filipina to win the Nobel.


 










 









FORBES
MARIA RESSA
WOMEN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated







New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
 13 hours ago 


Under the updated guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days,...








Headlines
fbtw













COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021







COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021



8 hours ago 


Thursday's tally beat the previous record of 33,169 infections logged on Monday. 

 






Headlines
fbtw













Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed







Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed



9 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has enacted a law granting retirement benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent...








Headlines
fbtw













'Shotgun approach': NGOs hit 'no vax, no ride' policy on public transportation







'Shotgun approach': NGOs hit 'no vax, no ride' policy on public transportation



By Franco Luna |
9 hours ago 


 "The policy will further burden weary commuters who already struggle to ride limited public transport and have no other...








Headlines
fbtw













Local DepEd officials allowed to suspend classes amid COVID-19 surge







Local DepEd officials allowed to suspend classes amid COVID-19 surge



12 hours ago 


In a memorandum released Thursday, the DepEd allowed its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes in...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms







DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms



10 hours ago 


Under the updated testing protocol discussed by DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday, health workers, senior...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31



By Kristine Joy Patag |
12 hours ago 


Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has ordered the closure of premises of all courts in areas placed under stricter restrictions...








Headlines
fbtw













Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations







Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations



12 hours ago 


To recall, "more or less 150 persons" affiliated with anti-vaccination group Gising Maharlika took to the Liwasang Bonifacio...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat







PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat



14 hours ago 


Jaynard Angeles, a reporter for the Radio ni Juan Radio Station who is running for councilor in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat...








Headlines
fbtw





 







Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff







Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff



15 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration reduced its on-site workforce capacity to 30% from January 13 to 22, amid an alarming increase of...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







 or sign in with