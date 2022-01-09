Marcos gave radio interview before disqualification case hearing

Photo shows presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos speaking at a radio interview aired hours after he was seen by a doctor for "body malaise, febrile episodes and difficulty speaking" due to sore throat.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:43 p.m.) — The afternoon before he skipped the Commission on Elections’ preliminary conference on disqualification petitions against him on Friday, presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appeared at a radio interview.

A medical certificate signed by one Dr. Benedict Francis Valdecanas and read at the Comelec proceeding on January 7 stated that Marcos was experiencing body malaise and that he had "difficulty in speaking due to a painfully congested throat."

The certificate was dated January 7 while the medical observations indicated were recorded on January 6 at "around 10 a.m." It also noted that Marcos had direct contact with two confirmed cases and was isolated to prevent coronavirus transmission.



Doctor's certificate issued on former senator Bongbong Marcos' medical condition on January 7, as observed on January 6.

At 4:45 p.m. on January 6—supposedly the afternoon after he was seen by the doctor—Marcos was speaking about his platform on the Partners Punto Derecho radio show with broadcasters Willie Delgado Jr. and Jorge Bandola over DZME 1530 khz.

Proceedings for the Comelec conference where Marcos was a no-show started past 9 a.m. the next day, on January 7.

The son of the late ousted dictator had said his team was "ready" when asked about its preparation for the Comelec's public hearing.

"Well, our lawyers are ready to present the evidence. They've been preparing it for a while. So we'll bring the evidence tomorrow to give to Comelec so they can decide," Marcos had said in Filipino. "Let's just see how it turns out. I suppose Comelec knows what they're doing anyway and what they need for the elections in May."

READ: Marcos isolated due to COVID-19 risk, skips Comelec conference on disqualification cases

A clip from the radio interview aired Jan. 6, 2022, hours after a doctor recorded Marcos' condition. Philstar.com screengrab taken 2:38 p.m. on January 9, 2022

At the conference the next morning, lawyer Hanna Barcena, Marcos’ counsel, told the Comelec after a substantial delay that the presidential aspirant was "not feeling well" and could not bring himself to join through a videoconference.

Asked by Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, head of the1st Division, if Marcos could not show up on Zoom through his laptop or cellphone just so his presence could be noted, Barcena responded: "Yes, Your Honor, because we are afraid that he might cause the spread of the virus.” — with reports from Xave Gregorio and Kristine Joy Patag

Editor's Note: This article earlier reported that the radio interview was aired "hours before" the Comelec proceeding. It has been clarified to say the proceeding happened the next morning. The update also indicates when findings, as stated in the medical certificate, were recorded.