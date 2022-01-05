Philippines reports 10,775 new COVID-19 cases

Filipinos queue for RT-PCR swab tests at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 as the Philippines records a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases.

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases in the country continue to balloon as the Department of Health registered 10,775 new infections on Wednesday.

The figure was the highest single-day tally since October 10, when the DOH reported 12,159 additional cases, and comes after the daily case tally dropped to three digits toward the end of 2021.

According to the health department, 99% of the reported cases occurred from December 23 to January 5. Most of the infections were from Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

The positivity rate was 31.7% out of 44,643 tests. This was way above the five-percent threshold of the World Health Organization to indicate that the spread of the virus is under control.

The DOH also reported 58 additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 51,662.

Meanwhile, recoveries increased by 605 for a total of 2,780,109.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has confirmed over 2,871,745 cases.

Currently, there are 39,974 active cases. Ninety-two percent of the active cases have mild and moderate symptoms.

Metro Manila at ‘critical risk’

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said that Metro Manila is at "critical risk" for COVID-19 transmission.

Duque also said that the province of Laguna may be placed under Alert Level 3. Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal are under Alert Level 3 until January 15, where many businesses are operating at a limited capacity.

The health department said it is studying the use of antigen self-test kits to detect COVID-19.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico