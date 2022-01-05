

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3
 


Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 10:52am





 
Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3
People line up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Laguna during the first day of the National Vaccination Days last November 29 to December 1, 2021.
Released / Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez
 


MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday that Laguna may also be placed under Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.


"I was just told earlier by the epidemiology bureau that Laguna might also have to be placed under Alert Level 3," Duque said at a Go Negosyo virtual town hall.



Laguna will be joining Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal should it be placed under Alert Level 3.


Laguna has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in the past two weeks, during which the province logged 631 new cases, according to initial data from the Department of Health.


Under Alert Level 3, most businesses will have to operate at a lower capacity according to guidelines set by the government’s pandemic task force.


The following activities are considered “high-risk for transmission” and will not be allowed to operate under Alert Level 3.


    

  • Face-to-face classes for basic education unless approved by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President
    • 

  • Contact sports, except those conducted in a bubble-type setup
    • 

  • Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries like playgrounds, playroom and kiddie rides
    • 

  • Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls and theaters
    • 

  • Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments unless allowed by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President
    • 

  • Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household
    • 



— Xave Gregorio


 










 









ALERT LEVEL SYSTEM
COVID-19 PANDEMIC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest











 


Trending







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video



By Kristine Joy Patag |
19 hours ago 


The high court, acting motu propio or on its own, on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Gadon to explain why he should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K







Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K



20 hours ago 


Of the newly-reported cases, 99% occurred in the last 14 days








Headlines
fbtw













Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests







Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests



By Alexis Romero |
19 hours ago 


Nograles urged those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to infected persons to isolate themselves and to immediately...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison







De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison



20 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima urged authorities to identify the root causes of the recent riot at the New Bilibid Prison that left three...








Headlines
fbtw













DOT suspends accreditation, fines hotel in &lsquo;Poblacion girl&rsquo; quarantine breach







DOT suspends accreditation, fines hotel in ‘Poblacion girl’ quarantine breach



By Rosette Adel |
3 hours ago 


The Department of Tourism on Wednesday said it has suspended the accreditation of a hotel in Makati City that failed to stop...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Gov&rsquo;t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge







Gov’t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


The government is asking the public to suspend mass gatherings in light of a new surge in coronavirus infections that health...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19







DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19



3 hours ago 


"The DOTr Railways Sector is assuring the public that needed measures, including the testing of all rail personnel for the...








Headlines
fbtw













SC extends work suspension for continued antigen testing, contact tracing








SC extends work suspension for continued antigen testing, contact tracing



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago 


The Supreme Court extended its work suspension until January 8 to continue antigen testing of personnel and contact tracing,...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops







Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops



By Jonathan de Santos |
3 hours ago 


"They cannot be doing the police work for the government," Duterte said.








Headlines
fbtw













NBI to look into schemes to cut quarantine for pay







NBI to look into schemes to cut quarantine for pay

 

By Kristine Joy Patag |
21 hours ago 


Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Tuesday that he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into possible...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with