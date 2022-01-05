Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3

People line up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Laguna during the first day of the National Vaccination Days last November 29 to December 1, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday that Laguna may also be placed under Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

"I was just told earlier by the epidemiology bureau that Laguna might also have to be placed under Alert Level 3," Duque said at a Go Negosyo virtual town hall.

Laguna will be joining Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal should it be placed under Alert Level 3.

Laguna has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in the past two weeks, during which the province logged 631 new cases, according to initial data from the Department of Health.

Under Alert Level 3, most businesses will have to operate at a lower capacity according to guidelines set by the government’s pandemic task force.

The following activities are considered “high-risk for transmission” and will not be allowed to operate under Alert Level 3.

Face-to-face classes for basic education unless approved by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President

Contact sports, except those conducted in a bubble-type setup

Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries like playgrounds, playroom and kiddie rides

Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls and theaters

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments unless allowed by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President

Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household

— Xave Gregorio