DOH studying use of COVID-19 antigen self-test kits

A health worker in protective clothes holds a Covid-19 antigen test on the novel coronavirus on September 23, 2020 in Vienna, on the sidelines of the Austrian Media Days.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday it is studying the use of antigen self-test kits to detect COVID-19.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency met with experts, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine to discuss the matter.

“We are studying that… We just need to ensure that there will be no misuse of the self-test antigen because we have this ‘right test at the right time’ and appropriate use,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We are studying how we can use this so the public can avoid getting inaccurate results,” she added.

Last week, the local government of Baguio City pushed for the use of do-it-yourself test kits to speed up the detection of cases after the DOH warned of an “exponential growth” in infections due to the Omicron variant.

The DOH logged Tuesday 5,434 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to nearly 30,000.

Mass testing

Groups and opposition lawmakers renewed their call to the government to conduct free mass testing following the dramatic rise in cases.

The government promised to conduct 90,000 to 100,000 tests daily. However, only 20,000 to 30,000 tests per day were done recently.

The Coalition for People’s Right to Health stressed while vaccination plays a key role in ending the pandemic, testing remains essential in detecting breakthrough infections and potential future variants.

“We must not neglect testing the way it has been in the past two years. Access to testing must be ensured, especially for symptomatic individuals and those who cannot afford to work from, regardless of vaccination status,” it said.

COVID-19 tests, which cost up to P2,800 in public laboratories and up to 3,360 in private laboratories, remain unaffordable to ordinary Filipinos.

“Omicron and future variants will continue to infect people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated; we must be one step ahead in detecting and preventing its spread in communities,” CPRH said.