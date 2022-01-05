DOH: Metro Manila at 'critical risk' for COVID-19

Filipinos queue for RT-PCR swab tests at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 as the Philippines records a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila was at "critical risk" for COVID-19 transmission, the Department of Health said Tuesday as cases in the capital region surge.

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Metro Manila had a two-week growth rate of 1,475%.

The region’s average daily attack rate soared to 8.79 per 100,000 individuals.

"The largest increase in case was seen in the National Capital Region, hence it is under critical risk, the highest risk classification," Duque said in Filipino during a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte.

The health chief also said that Calabarzon was deemed "high risk" for virus transmission after it registered a 557% two-week growth rate. Central Luzon was classified as "moderate risk" with a two-week growth rate of 339%.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will be under Alert Level 3 until January 15.

The entire Philippines remained at "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission.

Total hospital bed use in the country was at 24% and intensive care unit utilization was at 26%.

The DOH logged Tuesday 5,434 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to nearly 30,000.

Authorities have attributed the sharp rise in cases to increase mobility during the holiday season, poor compliance to health protocols, and the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.