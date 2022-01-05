

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOH: Metro Manila at 'critical risk' for COVID-19
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 9:43am





 
DOH: Metro Manila at 'critical risk' for COVID-19
Filipinos queue for RT-PCR swab tests at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 as the Philippines records a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila was at "critical risk" for COVID-19 transmission, the Department of Health said Tuesday as cases in the capital region surge.


According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Metro Manila had a two-week growth rate of 1,475%.



The region’s average daily attack rate soared to 8.79 per 100,000 individuals.


"The largest increase in case was seen in the National Capital Region, hence it is under critical risk, the highest risk classification," Duque said in Filipino during a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte.


The health chief also said that Calabarzon was deemed "high risk" for virus transmission after it registered a 557% two-week growth rate. Central Luzon was classified as "moderate risk" with a two-week growth rate of 339%.


Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will be under Alert Level 3 until January 15.


The entire Philippines remained at "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission.


Total hospital bed use in the country was at 24% and intensive care unit utilization was at 26%.


The DOH logged Tuesday 5,434 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases to nearly 30,000.


Authorities have attributed the sharp rise in cases to increase mobility during the holiday season, poor compliance to health protocols, and the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.


 


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video



By Kristine Joy Patag |
17 hours ago 


The high court, acting motu propio or on its own, on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Gadon to explain why he should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K







Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K

 

19 hours ago 


Of the newly-reported cases, 99% occurred in the last 14 days








Headlines
fbtw













Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests







Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 

 
Nograles urged those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to infected persons to isolate themselves and to immediately...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison







De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison



18 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima urged authorities to identify the root causes of the recent riot at the New Bilibid Prison that left three...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH projects COVID-19 cases to peak end-January, may surpass Delta spike







DOH projects COVID-19 cases to peak end-January, may surpass Delta spike



1 day ago 


“We have initial projections which state that at the end of January, cases will peak,” Health Undersecretary Maria...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Fact check: Graphic showing 30 provinces under Alert Level 3 is fake







Fact check: Graphic showing 30 provinces under Alert Level 3 is fake



12 minutes ago 


A graphic listing several provinces under Alert Level 3 bearing logos of a media company and the Department of Health made...








Headlines
fbtw













Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3







Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3



27 minutes ago 


Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that Laguna may also be placed under Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 cases continue to...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov&rsquo;t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge







Gov’t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge



By Xave Gregorio |
1 hour ago 


The government is asking the public to suspend mass gatherings in light of a new surge in coronavirus infections that health...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19







DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19



1 hour ago 


"The DOTr Railways Sector is assuring the public that needed measures, including the testing of all rail personnel for the...








Headlines
fbtw













SC extends work suspension for continued antigen testing, contact tracing







SC extends work suspension for continued antigen testing, contact tracing



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


The Supreme Court extended its work suspension until January 8 to continue antigen testing of personnel and contact tracing,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with